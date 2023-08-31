Lively Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lively announced today that its Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards in the " Expert Odor Eliminators" category. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands now, and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningandorganizing2023.

Launched by Faultless Brands in March 2023, Lively is a new pet care and household cleaning line that uses the natural cleaning power of probiotics to eliminate dirt, odors and bad bacteria without harsh chemicals. The winning product, Lively's Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover, deep-cleans common pet stains at the microscopic level and continues working for up to three days after use. Like all Lively products, the formula is fragrance free, biodegradable and pH-neutral. This collection was developed in partnership with Z BioScience, a pioneer in probiotic cleaning technology.

Consumers can purchase the Lively Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover at livelyclean.com and Amazon.com

About Faultless Brands

Founded in 1887, Faultless Brands has been manufacturing and selling household cleaning, laundry and air care products to consumer and commercial markets for more than 135 years. Their portfolio includes Faultless, Niagara, Magic, Magic Quilting & Crafting, Bon Ami, Kleen King, Trapp Fragrances and Lively. Faultless products are sold online and at retailers nationwide. Visit www.faultlessbrands.com for more information.

