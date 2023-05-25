Martha Stewart "Good Things" Seal Earned by Lively Probiotic Household Cleaning and Pet Care Products

News provided by

Faultless Brands

25 May, 2023, 09:15 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new products from Faultless Brands, Lively Probiotic Multi-Surface Cleaner and Lively Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover, have been selected by the experts at Martha Stewart as one of Martha's "Good Things." 

Martha Stewart has used the term "It's a good thing" for more than 30 years. The Good Thing seal is extended to select partners who offer products that exhibit the three tenets of the Martha Stewart brand: function and innovation, quality at a value, and beauty. 

Continue Reading
Lively Probiotic Multi-Surface Cleaner and Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover Earn Martha Stewart "Good Things" Seal.
Lively Probiotic Multi-Surface Cleaner and Pet Multi-Surface Stain & Odor Remover Earn Martha Stewart "Good Things" Seal.

Launched March 31, 2023, Lively household cleaning and pet care products use the natural cleaning power of probiotics to deep-clean without harsh chemicals. Developed by Z BioScience, a pioneer in probiotic cleaning technology, Lively formulas are fragrance free, biodegradable and pH-neutral.

Consumers can purchase the Lively product line at livelyclean.com and Amazon.com, as well as browse Martha's "Good Things" selection on Martha.com.

About Faultless Brands 
Founded in 1887, Faultless Brands has been manufacturing and selling household cleaning, laundry and air care products to consumer and commercial markets for more than 135 years. Their portfolio includes Faultless, Niagara, Magic, Magic Quilting & Crafting, Bon Ami, Kleen King, Trapp Fragrances and Lively. Faultless products are sold online and at retailers nationwide. Visit www.faultlessbrands.com for more information.

About Marquee Brands
Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investors funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands identifies brands in various consumer segments to expand their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers monthly across media and merchandising platforms. Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher, Martha Stewart's products are found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations. www.marqueebrands.com.

SOURCE Faultless Brands

Also from this source

Faultless Brands Teams Up With Z BioScience to Launch Lively, A New Probiotic Household Cleaning and Pet Care Product Line

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.