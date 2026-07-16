LiveOak Fiber Announces Board Leadership Transition and Appointment of Industry Veterans Brian Stading and Richard Clark

Founding board member Jan Geldmacher to step down to lead AI computing company Cornami, will remain a shareholder and advisor

BRUNSWICK, Ga., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOak Fiber, a rapidly expanding fiber-to-the-home internet provider, today announced two new additions to its Board of Directors. The company has appointed seasoned broadband executives Brian Stading and Richard Clark as founding member Jan Geldmacher steps down to pursue a new leadership opportunity. Stading and Clark have built and scaled some of the nation's most successful fiber providers, and they will help guide LiveOak Fiber through its next phase.

Brian Stading brings more than 30 years of telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and executive leadership experience to the Board. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Lumos, where he led one of the fastest-growing fiber companies in the country through a major operational transformation. Under his leadership, Lumos grew its footprint to more than one million homes passed and pioneered the industry's first joint venture with T-Mobile, named the 2025 Fiber Deal of the Year by TMT Finance. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Ziply Fiber.

"LiveOak Fiber has created an impressive platform, a strong culture, and an outstanding reputation for serving customers and communities," said Stading. "I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as the company extends its reach and delivers exceptional fiber experiences across the Southeast."

Richard Clark is one of the broadband industry's most accomplished executives, having spent the past decade leading expansion at FirstLight, OTELCO, and GoNetspeed. Since becoming CEO of GoNetspeed in 2021, he has led a multi-company consolidation strategy backed by Oak Hill Capital, helping build one of the largest independent fiber platforms in the Northeast.

"LiveOak Fiber has established itself as one of the most compelling growth stories in the fiber industry," said Clark. "I am excited to join the Board and help support the company's momentum, customer-focused culture, and commitment to building critical infrastructure in the communities it serves."

Stading and Clark join the Board as LiveOak Fiber continues investing in next-generation fiber infrastructure across Florida and Georgia. Since its founding, the company has attracted significant institutional investment, entered multiple high-demand markets, and established itself as a leading provider of reliable, high-speed fiber internet.

"As LiveOak Fiber enters its next chapter, adding leaders of Brian and Richard's caliber further strengthens an already exceptional Board," said Filip Guz, Partner at InfraRed Capital Partners and a LiveOak Fiber Board member. "Both bring decades of experience building and operating high-performing fiber businesses, and their expertise will be invaluable as the company continues expanding its network and creating long-term value. We also thank Jan for his leadership during LiveOak Fiber's formative years. His guidance helped establish a strong foundation for the company's continued success."

Geldmacher, who has served on the Board since its formation, will remain a LiveOak Fiber shareholder and advisor.

"Jan has been a strategic force on our Board since day one," said Shane Schilling, Chief Executive Officer of LiveOak Fiber. "He helped steer LiveOak Fiber through multiple funding rounds and market expansions, shaping the strategic direction that put the company on solid footing. We're grateful for everything he's contributed."

"Jan and I worked side by side from the earliest days of LiveOak Fiber," said Steve Smith, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "His counsel helped turn an idea into a real company. We thank him for his leadership and wish him every success in what's next."

About LiveOak Fiber

LiveOak Fiber is a premier all-fiber broadband service provider, dedicated to providing lightning-fast and dependable connectivity to serve communities across Florida and Georgia. LiveOak's commitment extends beyond connectivity; we invest in the regions we serve, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic development. Discover our ongoing efforts to transform communities at www.liveoakfiber.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to stay updated on our progress

SOURCE LiveOak Fiber