LiveOnNY Foundation Launches New Scholarship Program Supporting Students Pursuing Careers in Health and Human Services

Applications open January 1–April 13, 2026 for students pursuing careers in essential healthcare roles.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiveOnNY Foundation announces the launch of a new annual scholarship program that will award up to ten (10) scholarships of $2,500 each to students pursuing education and careers in health and human services. By supporting students at this formative stage in their academic and professional journeys, the Foundation aims to help remove financial barriers and empower the next generation of healthcare professionals who will strengthen and serve our communities.

The scholarships are open to rising high school students who have been accepted into a college or professional certification program, as well as current college students who demonstrate financial need, are declaring a major in health and human services, and are dependents of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients. Eligible applicants must reside within the LiveOnNY donation service area (New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland).

Scholarship funds may be used toward tuition and educational expenses at an accredited college, university, or trade/technical school offering a certificate or degree program in health and human services.

"This initiative is a meaningful extension of the LiveOnNY Foundation's mission," said Jenny Lai, Executive Director of the LiveOnNY Foundation. "We are committed to supporting the educational goals of students pursuing careers in essential healthcare roles, recognizing their dedication and the vital contributions they make to our communities."

LiveOnNY Foundation Chairman Bill Dacunto added, "By investing in students—especially those within the donation and transplant community—we are honoring the legacy of donor heroes and strengthening the future of care in our communities."

Through this program, the LiveOnNY Foundation continues its mission to support education and expand awareness of the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation, while providing meaningful resources to donor families and transplant recipients throughout their journeys.

Applications will be accepted annually from January 1 through April 13. All applicants will be notified of their status in early June.

For application details and eligibility requirements, https://www.liveonny.org/foundation-scholarship/

For questions, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT LIVEONNY FOUNDATION

The LiveOnNY Foundation supports education and awareness of the lifesaving impact of organ and tissue donation and programs benefitting both donor families and transplant patients through their journeys.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

