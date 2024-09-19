LiveOnNY Named a Crain's Best Place to Work in NYC 2024 for Third Consecutive Year

LiveOnNY experienced a remarkable turnaround, earning recognition as one of the Best Places to Work while saving and changing a record number of lives through organ and tissue donation.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York Metro region, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Crain's Best Places to Work in NYC for the third consecutive year.

This recognition comes as LiveOnNY continues to report remarkable progress following the implementation of a three-year strategic plan, which has positioned the organization as one of the top-performing OPOs in the nation.

LiveOnNY was once again named a Crain’s Best Place to Work in NYC for the third consecutive year

In 2022, LiveOnNY embarked on a mission to reverse its long-standing position as one of the nation's lowest-performing OPOs. The newly appointed CEO, Leonard Achan introduced a comprehensive strategic plan which achieved a greater than 50% increase in organ donation, resulting in saving thousands of lives.

LiveOnNY also focused on community outreach – debunking myths and misconceptions, educating and engaging the public – which has resonated strongly with diverse populations, achieving greater than 60% of donors representing Black, Asian, Hispanic and multiracial populations of the NY Metro region. In addition, approximately 60% of staff and leadership represent Black, Hispanic or Latino, Asian, and multiracial individuals. By embracing diversity in race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, culture, thoughts, and ideas, LiveOnNY has fostered a supportive workplace and continues to achieve record-breaking success in saving more lives than ever before.

The culmination of LiveOnNY's turnaround strategy earned the organization this unparalleled level of performance, professionalism, and employee satisfaction that is witnessed in this Crain's Best Place to Work in NYC award.

"LiveOnNY is honored to be named a Crain's Best Place to Work for the third consecutive year. LiveOnNY's people are the backbone of our success, and this accolade would not be possible without their relentless dedication. We are equally grateful to our generous donor heroes and their families, whose selflessness and grace fuels our mission. LiveOnNY has become one of the top-performing OPOs in the nation because of our extraordinary team, and we remain committed to honoring our communities and our donor heroes every day," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP.

To determine the final list of the best companies, Crain's conducted an anonymous third-party survey of all LiveOnNY employees aimed at the experiences and attitudes of employees with respect to their workplace. This recognition is a genuine reflection of the dedication and values of LiveOnNY employees and the community they serve.

The ranking of the top employers will appear in the October 14 print issue of Crain's New York.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org

