LivePerson and Infinity partner to help brands better personalize digital experiences through the power of conversational intelligence

New partnership infuses conversational context from voice channel into digital conversations

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, and Infinity, the award-winning call analytics platform, today announced a partnership to help brands better personalize digital experiences through the power of conversational data and intelligence.

The new partnership drives enhanced personalization and measurable ROI by making it easy to connect attribution data across voice calls and digital messaging conversations. This bi-directional attribution — inclusive of conversations handled with AI and automation — makes it easier to understand a customer's end-to-end, omnichannel journey with a brand. By connecting this data across channels at the individual interaction and aggregate levels, brands can:

Strengthen their visibility into online-to-offline engagements

Optimize marketing spend with improved first-touch attribution data

Better understand factors driving escalation from digital to voice

Improve sales and service outcomes through more personalized experiences

"According to LivePerson's State of Customer Conversations 2024 report, the vast majority of consumers want the option to seamlessly switch between calls and digital conversations depending on their preference in the moment," said Dan Sincavage, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at LivePerson. "The combination of LivePerson's industry-leading digital customer conversation platform and analytics with Infinity's powerful call intelligence allows brands to unlock an exciting and high-impact set of data and insights that make conversations across these channels more powerful than ever, accelerating their digital transformation."

LivePerson customers have seen benefits including up to 25% boosts in customer satisfaction and 30% reductions in operating costs, and Infinity customers have seen benefits including up to 45% increases in phone leads and 64% reductions in cost of acquisition.

"This is just the beginning for our partnership with LivePerson," said Warren Newbert, CEO of Infinity. "We're already making it possible to attribute calls and ROI to digital conversations, and we're excited to offer even more valuable insights to marketers, sales teams, CX professionals, and contact centers as our partnership progresses. I'm exceptionally excited that Infinity has found the right partner to bring our services to digital conversations"

Infinity's Vice President of Partnerships, Kris Wagland, added, "Our partnership and integrated solution with LivePerson enables mutual clients to greatly improve ROI from marketing spend, while optimizing the experiences they deliver at scale for their clients across channels. This is a win-win for brands and their customers — and it's indicative of the bold vision we share with LivePerson for the opportunities within the conversational intelligence space."

The integration is available for early access clients, with a general release and further functionality to roll out later in 2024. To learn more, visit the LivePerson Marketplace.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About Infinity

Since 2011 Infinity has been helping marketing, sales, and customer service teams make smarter business decisions and improve experiences with call analytics. Their call tracking and speech analytics tools are used by enterprises across the world to optimise marketing campaigns, improve sales performance, streamline contact centre operations, and improve experiences for their customers. Available in over 75 countries and counting, Infinity is trusted by brands such as TruGreen, DealerOn, Intuit, Rentokil, and Specsavers. They have also been celebrated by the ICMI Global Contact Centre Awards, the European Customer Centricity Awards, and the UK Digital Growth Awards.

