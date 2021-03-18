LivePerson and Medallia Announce Partnership to Make Experience Management Conversational

LivePerson and Medallia announced a new partnership to seamlessly integrate conversations and surveys for brands. Tweet this

The LivePerson-Medallia partnership brings together two customer experience pioneers to help brands engage customers when and where it matters. The partnership will empower brands to:

Trigger Medallia feedback directly within conversations in LivePerson's Conversational Cloud

Gain a holistic view of full, cross-channel customer journeys

Proactively message customers in real time based on their feedback, plus route them to the best agent or bot for the job

Use different triggers to hand over conversations to live agents, including sentiment or likelihood to recommend

Leverage post-conversation analytics for future development, including brand strategy, product strategy, and customer service training

View feedback details and agent interaction reporting in both Medallia and LivePerson's Conversational Cloud

"As a client of both LivePerson and Medallia, we've been looking for ways to bring their services together to make the most of our customer conversations and feedback," said Robert Beatty, Chief Experience Officer at GM Financial. "We're looking forward to being among the first brands to explore ways to take advantage of this new integration."

Hundreds of the world's largest brands build and run AI-powered automations on LivePerson's Conversational Cloud to make it easy for their billions of consumers to ask questions and make purchases in the messaging channels they prefer. Brands using the Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional web sites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition.

"Conversational commerce has forever changed the relationship between brands and consumers, but until now, brands have never had the ability to deploy sophisticated customer experience management tools directly inside the messaging channels we all know and love," said Sonny Patel, Vice President of Consumer Experiences at LivePerson. "We're proud to partner with Medallia on this first-of-its-kind, seamless integration of conversations and surveys."

Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees, and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions.

"Customers and employees leave daily signals about how they feel when engaging with businesses, and being able to capture as many of these signals as possible is critical to making revenue-impacting business decisions. The combination of LivePerson and Medallia will deliver another powerful way for brands to capture critical customer feedback," said Steve Vierra, Senior Vice President of Channels, Alliances and Global Partnerships.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About Medallia:

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com .

