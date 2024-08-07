LivePerson and Sycurio partner to bring frictionless, secure payments to digital customer conversations

New partnership combines LivePerson's enterprise conversation platform with Sycurio's payment solutions to deliver convenient and secure customer experiences

NEW YORK and GUILDFORD, England, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, and Sycurio™, the leading provider of seamless and secure digital payment experiences for contact centers, today announced a new partnership empowering enterprises to offer seamless, secure payments directly within the digital channels their customers prefer.

When it comes to engaging with brands, customers across demographics and geographies increasingly favor more personalized, digital-first engagements, including experiences delivered via web and in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Messages for Business, and more. Together, LivePerson and Sycurio's capabilities will empower enterprises to meet this demand at scale, orchestrating personalized digital conversations across channels that meet the highest standards for safe and secure payments.

The integration of LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform with Sycurio.Digital aims to unlock a variety of benefits for the enterprise, including:

Improved compliance adherence by removing contact center and remote agents from the scope of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance

by removing contact center and remote agents from the scope of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance Streamlined payment processing with automatic validation of payment card data before transactions are processed

with automatic validation of payment card data before transactions are processed Greater transaction record accuracy , ensuring up-to-date customer payment transaction records

, ensuring up-to-date customer payment transaction records Tracking live updates at every stage in the transaction and monitoring the complete journey of each payment link

and monitoring the complete journey of each payment link Improved security, with sensitive payment data & PII not stored in and not touching the contact center environment

not stored in and not touching the contact center environment Reduced cost and time commitment of maintaining PCI DSS compliance

of maintaining PCI DSS compliance Measurable improvements in customer experiences, including increased customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, reduced average handle time (AHT), and faster first time to resolution (FTTR)

Sycurio.Digital provides fast, convenient, and flexible digital payment links that enable organizations to take payments anywhere and everywhere. Offering consumers more choice at checkout, delivering better payment experiences, higher transaction success rates, and increased customer loyalty – all resulting in a better bottom line for businesses.

"Our partnership with LivePerson advances our commitment to deliver cutting-edge digital payment solutions by anticipating customer trends, preferences, and needs," said Salimah Karimbhoy, Vice President of Partner Program and Ecosystems at Sycurio. "We're meeting customers where they are, in the digital channels they prefer, eliminating the need for channel switching, which often leads to poor customer experiences and reduced transaction success rates. By empowering LivePerson's enterprise customers to process trusted and improved digital payments with Sycurio.Digital, we provide secure, seamless transactions that enhance payment CX."

LivePerson's award-winning Conversational Cloud is trusted by the world's top brands to connect with millions of consumers. LivePerson customers have seen benefits including up to 25% boosts in customer satisfaction, 50% decreases in agent attrition, and 30% reductions in operating costs.

"Partnering with Sycurio and harnessing the versatility of the Sycurio.Digital platform means any enterprise can easily facilitate seamless, secure payments in any channel through LivePerson's Conversational Cloud," said Dan Sincavage, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at LivePerson. "Together, we aim to empower secure, compliant conversational commerce at scale — and deliver measurable ROI through the power of intelligent orchestration and automation."

To learn more about the LivePerson-Sycurio partnership, click here.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About Sycurio™

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that help organizations transform CX and simplify how they manage regulatory compliance and payment security. Its innovative solutions enable organizations to safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds consumer trust and loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 50+ countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic and has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Some of the factors that could cause events or results to differ from our expectations include, without limitation, our ability to execute on and deliver our current business and product plans and goals, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Media Contact:

Mike Tague

[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson