LivePerson and Tech Mahindra announce partnership bringing the power of Conversational AI to brand-consumer communications

By combining LivePerson's AI technology with Tech Mahindra's services, brands can easily engage customers in conversational experiences using popular messaging channels — including SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, Line, WhatsApp, and more — and layer in AI and automation to deliver personalized journeys at scale. According to a recent global survey of over 5,000 consumers, the demand for conversational experiences is at an all-time high : interest is no longer limited to Gen Z and Millennials, with 82% of consumers 65 and older wanting the option to message with brands, and 75% of all consumers reporting they'd spend more with brands that allow them to message rather than call.

"As consumers increasingly demand new models of engagement and conversational commerce, our partnership with LivePerson offers disruptive, end-to-end managed services for sales, marketing, and customer care," said Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra.

LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud allows brands to leverage AI to design, manage, and optimize bot and agent-handled conversations on messaging channels, websites, and apps. Brands using the Conversational Cloud have seen results including up to 20% increases in average order value and customer satisfaction scores, up to 10x online sales conversions versus traditional websites, and 50% lower labor costs and agent attrition. Tech Mahindra will operationalize the Conversational Cloud to extend digital experiences across verticals, including cutting-edge conversational commerce experiences like proactive two-way messaging campaigns, augmented and virtual reality, and conversational ads.

"It's now clear that every brand must build a digital strategy to survive, let alone thrive. We're excited to partner with Tech Mahindra to amplify the reach of our Conversational AI and messaging capabilities — the keys brands need to unlock their digital transformations," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson.

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI at scale and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today, and believe that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services, and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics, and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com..

