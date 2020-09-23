LivePerson announces Performance Optimizer, a completely self-service tool to measure and manage conversational operations

Measure critical key performance indicators (KPIs) for conversational experiences

As brands adapt to changing consumer preferences and the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, they've increasingly turned to AI-powered messaging to connect with customers on the channels they already love using to communicate with family and friends. In the wake of these changes, a new set of KPIs has come to dominate reporting in contact centers worldwide, replacing outmoded metrics for voice calls and traditional chat sessions with ones that account for asynchronous conversational interactions, which take place when and where consumers want.

Performance Optimizer is designed for brands seeking to understand these critical KPIs and the overall health of their conversational operations, which has become even more difficult as contact centers continue to operate remotely or at reduced capacity. In one simple, self-service dashboard, Performance Optimizer surfaces the data that matters most, including LivePerson's proprietary 4E Framework™, a unique methodology developed in working with hundreds of leading brands and delivering more than one billion brand-to-consumer conversations:

Efficiency: How are resources being applied to meet customer needs?

Effectiveness: How well are consumer intents being fulfilled?

Effort: How well is friction, such as repetition and wait times, being addressed?

Emotion: How do customers feel about interactions during and after their experience?

"Drawing on our uniquely deep data moat and years of experience measuring and improving conversational performance, we created the 4Es to help contact center leaders more effectively design and optimize resource utilization, training, and bots and automation," said Melanie Longdon, Senior Vice President, Transformation at LivePerson. "By understanding and delivering on a simple framework like the 4Es, brands can create and improve the high-impact consumer experiences that drive loyalty."

Leading travel website Hotwire improved its conversational operations in just six weeks using the 4E Framework. Not only was the team able to add a new messaging channel without any additional resources, but they were also able to achieve better Efficiency, Effectiveness, Effort, and Emotion results including:

Increase in online rate (the amount of time agents can hold conversations over the course of their shifts) by over 30%

Net Promoter Score 12 points higher than phone calls

Repeat contact rate (or RCR, the percentage of conversations that addressed the same issue) cut in half

"We're always optimizing our conversational operations to make sure Hotwire customers get the most out of our faster, easier booking and exclusive deals," said Everett John Garcia, Director, Customer Service at Hotwire. "The 4E Framework has given us a better way to understand our most important metrics and achieve our customer service goals, then aim even higher."

Performance Optimizer is an integral element of LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud platform, where hundreds of the world's largest brands build and run AI-powered automations over popular messaging channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Google RCS, and native messaging on brand websites and mobile apps. It works in tandem with the Conversational Cloud's Intent Manager, which lets brands instantly understand what consumers want, then take action to respond, and Conversation Builder, which empowers even nontechnical users to automate conversations at scale.

"Just as we at LivePerson have analyzed our decades of conversational data to build and optimize our AI, brands that understand and use their conversational data to the fullest will be best positioned to deliver outstanding customer experiences," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "Performance Optimizer takes the guesswork out of contact center management and serves up everything you need to know to benchmark, measure, and improve — all in a simple-to-understand, self-service dashboard anyone can use."

To learn more about Performance Optimizer, watch this explainer video from LivePerson CTO Alex Spinelli and visit liveperson.com .

