LivePerson appoints Sandy Hogan as CRO to accelerate growth, go-to-market strategy, and customer success

Established revenue leader with proven track record of success joins leading digital conversations company

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced the appointment of Sandy Hogan as Chief Revenue Officer. Hogan joins the company as part of its go-to-market transformation strategy aimed at generating even more value for its enterprise customers.

"Sandy is a proven leader with an extensive track record of success in scaling growth, revenue, and enterprise value. What makes her a perfect fit for LivePerson is her dedication to helping customers get the maximum benefit out of their software investments," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "I've seen Sandy's excellent work firsthand at VMWare, and I'm proud to welcome her to LivePerson's team of experts."

With decades of experience in tech and go-to-market leadership roles and a proven track record of driving significant growth, Hogan will oversee LivePerson's global sales and partner organization and support the company's customers in maximizing the value of its award-winning Conversational Cloud platform. She will join the company effective June 6.

Hogan has created and led multiple outcome-based, go-to-market models that transformed how organizations sell and partner, deliver customer lifetime value, and achieve above-market growth at scale. Prior to LivePerson, she served as Chief Revenue Officer for SADA, where she led the largest go-to-market transformation in the company's history. Previously, she led VMWare's $10 billion partner ecosystem and commercial business, served as executive vice president and general manager at both Rackspace and HERE Technologies, and held leadership positions in digital transformation, business transformation, and sales at Cisco for over fifteen years.

"While the conversation around AI is at a fever pitch, few companies can match LivePerson's ability to translate it into tangible business outcomes and real ROI. On top of that — and in a world where interconnected technology, partners, and channels serve as a force multiplier — LivePerson plays a pivotal role orchestrating all of the elements that add up to meaningful customer conversations," said Hogan. "I'm thrilled to join the talented team at LivePerson on the journey to bring customer-for-life value to every touchpoint we have with our incredible clients."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

