LivePerson debuts enhanced Maven™ AI capabilities to help brands deliver personalized, high-impact conversational experiences

Powered by LivePerson's proprietary machine learning technology, Maven AI orchestrates conversations between brands and customers over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, RCS, Apple Business Chat, Amazon Alexa, and other popular messaging platforms and voice assistants. Maven's decision-making leads the "tango" of human agents and automated bots that makes it possible for brands to have personalized conversations with their customers on a massive scale while outperforming traditional websites and 800-numbers.

Maven's new capabilities represent the latest evolution of LivePerson's suite of conversational AI services for brands. As part of this integrated set of solutions, the debut of Maven's enhancements means brands can use AI to deliver highly-personalized conversational experiences without needing to design, maintain, and scale a conversational AI infrastructure on their own:

Maven Assist: recommends the optimal next actions for human agents to take — surfacing content or suggesting bots capable of responding to the customer's intent.

recommends the optimal next actions for human agents to take — surfacing content or suggesting bots capable of responding to the customer's intent. Maven AI-Powered Routing: dynamically routes conversations to the right agents, bots, or content to solve customer requests quickly based on the AI's understanding of "contextual information," including the customer's profile information, interaction history, and contact center operations.

dynamically routes conversations to the right agents, bots, or content to solve customer requests quickly based on the AI's understanding of "contextual information," including the customer's profile information, interaction history, and contact center operations. Maven Developer APIs: a set of developer tools (Ask Maven and Context Warehouse) to make existing bots or other systems smarter by consulting Maven on optimal next actions, plus the ability to integrate multiple sources of data (for example, CRM or conversation history) into Maven's decision-making.

"What brands looking to leverage AI to power conversational commerce should know is that they don't need to build in-house expertise in machine learning, routing, and other complicated systems behind conversational AI," said Alex Spinelli, chief technology officer at LivePerson. "Maven solves these orchestration challenges so brands can focus on the core competitive advantages that make them the best at getting their customers what they want."

Maven Assist increases agent efficiency and customer satisfaction with its real-time recommended actions. Agents, who with Maven can quickly share personalized content with customers instead of searching through their email or sticky notes for information, can also vote on Maven recommendations to improve them over time.

Maven AI-Powered Routing gives brands a way to build and manage AI policies without the expensive, complex process of developing in-house routing capabilities. In addition, existing bots can be integrated into Maven AI-Powered Routing through the Ask Maven and Context Warehouse APIs. These advanced routing capabilities unlock new conversational commerce use cases for companies of all kinds, including:

Airlines can route a customer back to the same agent they messaged with previously to follow up on a lost baggage claim.

Banks can quickly identify VIP customers and route them to dedicated advisors for high-touch, personalized experiences.

Telco companies can route inquiries about a service outage to a bot to provide status updates until the issue is resolved, freeing up agents for other urgent tasks.

Cable providers can route pay-per-view customers to specific bots and agents to handle high-volume inquiries before "the big game" or other high-profile events begin.

LivePerson developed Maven based on its experience orchestrating billions of brand-to-consumer interactions, and the AI continues to improve with every conversation, strengthening its ability to help businesses with customer care, marketing, sales, and brick-and-mortar experience use cases. Maven was recently selected as the winner of the "Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service" from AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top technologies in the global artificial intelligence market.

LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at some of the world's largest brands. Compared with traditional phone calls, messaging conversations increase customer satisfaction by 20%, double agent efficiency, and cut labor cost per interaction in half.

To start delivering personalized, high-impact conversational experiences with Maven, visit LivePerson.com/Maven .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

