LivePerson debuts Expert Guide series to demystify Conversational Commerce for business leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce, today announced the debut of its Expert Guide series to help customer service, marketing, and contact center teams design and implement initiatives driving higher customer satisfaction, agent efficiency, and sales using messaging and virtual assistants.

The Expert Guide series, developed from LivePerson's learnings taking leading global brands live with AI-powered messaging, launches with two publications: The Expert Guide on Conversational Commerce and The Expert Guide on Conversation Design .

The Expert Guide on Conversational Commerce provides a comprehensive overview of conversational commerce for leaders in customer service and marketing, as well as teams responsible for customer engagement initiatives, including:

How brands can use messaging and automation to engage with customers and prospects more efficiently than other channels.

The technologies and capabilities required to implement transformational conversational commerce initiatives.

How to build internal consensus for conversational commerce projects.

The measurements and KPIs essential to successful conversational commerce initiatives.

The Expert Guide on Conversation Design outlines design principles for digital or contact center management teams, or any role responsible for designing, managing, or optimizing conversational scripts or flows, including:

Best practices by channel, including Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, Google RBM, WeChat, SMS, and web messaging.

Guidelines for successful conversations handled by both virtual and human agents.

Conversation design dos and don'ts.

"Conversational commerce delivers amazing results, but business leaders are often at a loss as to where to get started," said Mariam Reza, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Go To Market at LivePerson. "Our Expert Guide series draws on our experience bringing conversational commerce to life for top brands to demystify the practices, processes, and KPIs you need to delight your customers and drive outstanding business results."

Conversational commerce lets consumers talk with brands on their own time, using natural language, to buy things or get the answers they need — all on their preferred messaging services or voice assistants. LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at some of the world's largest brands. Compared with traditional phone calls, messaging conversations increase customer satisfaction by 20%, double agent efficiency, and cut labor cost per interaction in half.

To start implementing outstanding conversational experiences for your customers, download The Expert Guide on Conversational Commerce and The Expert Guide on Conversation Design .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

