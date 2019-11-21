LivePerson debuts SocialConnect and EmailConnect to help brands manage all digital customer interactions in one place

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announced the launch of SocialConnect and EmailConnect , bringing social media and email into the industry-leading LiveEngage® platform. This debut gives brands the ability to easily manage customer conversations regardless of the channels where they occur — all in one place.

Through SocialConnect and EmailConnect, brands can now manage the massive volume of emails, social mentions, and direct messages they receive in the same conversational platform they use to manage messaging channels like Apple Business Chat, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, and more. This eliminates the cost and inefficiencies of using multiple services and dashboards to manage individual channels.

SocialConnect currently supports public and private Twitter and Facebook conversations, with Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Google My Business to follow.

Bringing social and email into the best-in-class LiveEngage conversational platform helps brands achieve their business objectives by:

Unifying customer care operations for improved agent efficiency, reduced training and agency costs, and consistent analytics and measurement

Cutting through the noise of social media to identify and respond to brand-critical mentions

Creating new opportunities to increase consumer engagement and conversions in preferred messaging channels

Allowing access to LivePerson's powerful AI and intent-based tools for personalization, conversation routing, and recommended content

Unlike legacy email and social media management tools, SocialConnect and EmailConnect also let brands offer customers the option to switch from an email thread to a messaging conversation, or from a tweet to a DM, with the click of a button. These preferred channels deliver improved customer experiences and better results for brands. For example, according to Gartner research, SMS outperforms email in terms of open rates (20% for email vs. 98% for SMS) and response rates (6% for email vs. 45% for SMS).

"SocialConnect and EmailConnect make it possible for any brand to easily bring social and email into the cutting-edge world of conversational commerce," said Alex Spinelli, CTO of LivePerson. "Even better, they help brands lower costs and improve outcomes, all while cutting out additional systems to deploy, learn, and manage."

LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at some of the world's largest brands. Compared with traditional phone calls, messaging conversations increase customer satisfaction by 20%, double agent efficiency, and cut labor cost per interaction in half.

Visit LivePerson's website to learn more about SocialConnect and EmailConnect , or start a conversation by emailing us at emailconnect@liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Media Contact: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com, (415) 408-5607.

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

