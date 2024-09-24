LivePerson delivers measurable returns on AI investments to enterprises across the globe

Brands across financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and more use LivePerson solutions to generate better business outcomes from AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, has helped major brands worldwide achieve meaningful ROI from their AI initiatives. These real applications of AI and automation have accelerated contact center transformations, supercharged agent productivity, and delivered more personalized experiences for millions of customers.

According to Gartner, the hype around AI has passed the "peak of inflated expectations" and is now sliding down into the "trough of disillusionment." In contrast to vendors unable to produce measurable results, LivePerson's Conversational Cloud® platform and AI solutions have helped the world's best-loved brands attain real ROI. Over the course of 2024, customer case studies have highlighted the diversity of use cases and demonstrable business outcomes achieved in partnership with these brands, including:

Frost Bank: AI empowers live agents to deliver 91% CSAT with 24/7 support

The #1 bank for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Texas (according to J.D. Power), works with LivePerson to empower its human agents to hold better, more effective customer conversations. Operating on the belief that customers should be able to speak directly to a real person no matter what channel they reach out on, the bank uses LivePerson solutions — including generative AI-powered agent efficiency tools — to respond in less than 60 seconds to hundreds of thousands of conversations annually.

"At Frost, we're passionate about using technology to strengthen human connection. That's why we're partnering with LivePerson to integrate AI that empowers our team to demonstrate our culture at scale. AI allows us to take our humans and turn them into super humans," said Laura Miller, EVP of Consumer Strategy and Digital at Frost Bank, in the June 2024 case study.

Zurich UK: AI improves insurance customer engagement

This leading insurance provider leverages LivePerson's platform and AI to provide support for customers within the messaging channels they know and trust. Zurich UK uses LivePerson's Voice to Messaging capabilities to shift customers into webchat, text messages, and WhatsApp conversations, then support them with a blend of AI and human agents. Results from a pilot include dramatically reducing insurance claims agreement time to just 13 minutes on WhatsApp.

"With this digital transformation, we're able to put the customer first and get them through that difficult time as quickly as possible," said Helen Rogers, Head of Claims Digital Experience at Zurich UK, in the June 2024 case study.

Open Universities Australia (OUA): tripling lead qualification with generative AI agents

The largest higher education marketplace in Australia uses LivePerson's generative AI agents to enhance their recruitment process. This collaboration has significantly improved lead qualification rates by 3x compared to self-searching and 2x compared to scripted chatbots. OUA used LivePerson's AI Studio, an advanced environment for customizing and testing AI agents, to build an LLM-powered generative AI agent capable of handling inquiries with ease and empathy.

"The prospective students that come to our website are in different consideration phases, so when they first decide to interact with OUA, there's a need for a conversational and personalized experience," said Rachit Monga, Head of Student Recruitment at Open Universities Australia in the September 2024 case study.

Mouser Electronics: blending the human touch with customer service AI

LivePerson AI supports 13 languages for this Texas-based, global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components. Hundreds of thousands of Mouser's customer conversations run through LivePerson's platform every year, with AI-powered routing helping customers get to the appropriate answers and agents. Mouser has achieved a customer satisfaction score of 92%.

"As a 'High Service Distributor,' it is critical that our customers receive the same high-quality interaction experience on our messaging platform as they would in any other customer interface. LivePerson's platform and their incredible support team have ensured that Mouser is able to exceed our customers' expectations," said Lori Hartman, SVP of Customer Experience, Mouser Electronics in the February 2024 case study.

Additional 2024 success stories highlighting LivePerson's ability to unlock the ROI of AI for its enterprise customers include:

A leading US health insurer: AI streamlines the digital sales process

One of the largest health insurers in the United States is accelerating digital sales with LivePerson, including using AI for external customer-facing and internal agent-facing use cases. With a variety of bots and automations assisting consumers and agents at various stages of the customer lifecycle, LivePerson solutions have helped them achieve 222% year-over-year growth in digital with an 86% customer satisfaction rate.

This leading sports entertainment company revolutionized the betting industry in Africa and expanded worldwide. AI chatbots successfully contain 58% of customer inquiries, with 70% of customer interactions in home base country Kenya becoming fully digital.

After years of using voice as their only support channel, this Saudi Arabian motor vehicle insurer partnered with LivePerson and its local partner BAB to open a WhatsApp channel supported by AI agents, reducing response time from 3 hours to 15 minutes.

"Contrary to the many AI and automation use cases that fail to meet expectations, our technology offers measurable, sustainable value to our enterprise customers," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "On top of that, our customers are true partners; their success is our success. We're proud to co-innovate with them on their unique digital transformation journeys — and to have helped them achieve these outstanding results that have driven their business forward."

On top of these customer successes, LivePerson has garnered several external validations for its ability to generate better business outcomes for enterprises, including multiple recognitions from Gartner and Forrester, being named to the Applied AI list in Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies program, and best-in-class product honors from the leading awards programs for the tech and customer experience industries.

To learn more about improving revenue growth and reducing operating costs with AI and messaging, visit LivePerson's ROI Calculator.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

