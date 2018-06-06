LivePerson Joins Hands with the Georgia Diversity Council

"We have always been a people-focused company with strong team players—it's even one of our core values," says Denise Chudy, Contact At Once! General Manager. "This partnership provides programs and tools that we can use in our own company, while giving us an opportunity to work with others in the community to promote diversity and inclusion. We celebrate our differences, which make every team stronger when we work together."

Alexis Whitman, Customer Experience Manager at Contact At Once!, will serve as Advisor on the Council. "I am proud to work for a company that invests in a culture of inclusion," says Whitman. "I look forward to participating in the outstanding events that the Council offers and leveraging their vast network of resources."

"We are proud to partner with Contact At Once!," says Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of the National Diversity Council. "We look forward to working together to advocate the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and our communities."

