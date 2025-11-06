LivePerson Launches Conversation Simulator to De-risk Generative AI and Accelerate AI Adoption

Brands are now able to test, train and analyze AI and human agents before real-world customer interactions

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), a leading provider of predictable conversational AI and digital transformation, today announced the launch of Conversation Simulator , a risk-free testing and analysis environment that addresses the top barriers to GenAI adoption: accuracy, compliance and risk.

As global brands rush to integrate GenAI into customer experiences, many face mounting challenges that stem from GenAI's unpredictability. LivePerson's new platform, Conversation Simulator, directly addresses the issue.

"With Conversation Simulator, we're giving brands the ability to test, train and validate AI before it ever reaches a customer, making generative AI more predictable, measurable and ready for the enterprise," says John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're one of the only companies in the market that provides this assurance for both AI and human agents. Conversation Simulator is already resonating with our customers: Brands like Telstra, Australia's leading telecom provider, are actively using the product and seeing early results."

Conversation Simulator is a vendor-agnostic solution that serves as the testing and governance tool for a brand's entire conversational ecosystem. It uses synthetic customers — AI-powered personas that mimic real customer behaviors — to surface risks, test performance, continuously monitor for LLM drift and ensure AI meets brand standards and compliance before launch.

Conversation Simulator will address two of the biggest challenges in customer-facing AI uses:

Making GenAI More Predictable and Safe: Stress-test AI agents, bots and knowledge sources against realistic, multi-turn conversations to detect hallucinations, policy risks or brand tone issues before going live. This will help brands to verify their GenAI systems are more compliant and prevent errors before they impact customers. Training Human Agents More Efficiently: Automate "on-the-job" role-plays using real-world scenarios to onboard and upskill human agents faster in their live workspace or agent system, which can continuously assess and cut training time from weeks to hours.

Many enterprises stall their AI programs at pilot stage due to uncertainty about accuracy and compliance. LivePerson's platform replaces reactive monitoring with proactive assurance allowing organizations to:

Validate GenAI models for correctness, safety and adherence to policy before launch.

for correctness, safety and adherence to policy before launch. Accelerate AI onboarding and training by using synthetic data to model edge cases and high-risk scenarios.

by using synthetic data to model edge cases and high-risk scenarios. Continuously monitor AI and agent performance , ensuring compliance with evolving frameworks such as the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF.

, ensuring compliance with evolving frameworks such as the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF. Document audit-ready evidence of AI testing, performance and governance for internal and external stakeholders.

The bottom line: Conversation Simulator gives enterprises a way to test, tune, and analyze AI before it ever reaches a customer. It turns AI deployment from a leap of faith into a repeatable, proven process.

Learn more about Conversation Simulator and how to get started training AI and agents and creating predictable GenAI here .

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a leader in predictable conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.com .

