LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

The majority of our day-to-day conversations happen in digital messaging channels like SMS and Facebook Messenger, among many others. Almost all of the world's most popular smartphone apps include messaging capabilities — it's how people prefer to communicate with friends and family. With messaging as the channel of choice in our personal lives, businesses are now playing catch-up in order to stay connected to consumers.

Conversational commerce enables businesses to create a convenient and personalized digital experience for consumers at scale — answering their questions, providing information, and completing transactions directly in the messaging channels that they already use everyday.

"Not only do consumers prefer conversational commerce, but the businesses that are embracing it are seeing transformational results. When it comes to driving more sales, the conversion rates of conversational experiences are double or triple those of traditional websites. In customer care, businesses are reducing costs by around 30%, due to the efficiency of messaging. It's now very clear that conversational commerce will forever change the way consumers and businesses interact," said Avi Kedmi, EVP of the commercial business group at LivePerson.

LivePerson's conversational platform, LiveEngage, enables businesses to message with their consumers on the most popular digital messaging channels from a single place. And with built-in AI-powered bots, businesses can handle these interactions at scale.

"The move to conversational commerce represents a tremendous opportunity for solution providers. In a world of tight margins, it's a powerful way to drive more profitability, by bringing to customers a solution that quickly and demonstrably adds more revenue," adds Kedmi. "Conversational commerce isn't a typical 'add more overhead' sale, but a sales and growth driver, adding value from day 1. We believe solution providers will be the conduit for the widespread adoption of conversational commerce with SMBs because they have built trust and credibility over their many years of service. With the LivePerson partner program, they can seamlessly weave this into their existing offering, which makes positioning and selling easy and organic."

As a LivePerson partner, solution providers that serve SMBs can earn a 30%+ margin on solutions they sell while retaining full control of their customer relationships, including billing, bundling, pricing, and packaging. They can also charge for solution implementation, optimization, and ongoing support while LivePerson experts work behind the scenes providing premium support throughout every aspect of the customer lifecycle.

