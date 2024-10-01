LivePerson launches customer-driven community to foster contact center transformation and growth

The LivePerson Community empowers customers to achieve

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, today announced the launch of the LivePerson Community, a new customer-driven destination that facilitates connection and growth across its global customer base. The community helps brands gain the maximum value from LivePerson's industry-leading customer conversations platform and transform their contact centers into digital-first hubs for customer experience.

"Listening to customer feedback, we uncovered the need for a dedicated space where they could learn from each other, brainstorm and develop new use cases and product enhancements, and access LivePerson resources and experts. The LivePerson Community is exactly that — a hub for collaboration and innovation designed entirely around the needs of our customers," said Kevin Meeks, Chief Customer Officer at LivePerson. "Even more importantly, the Community helps our customers drive their digital transformations forward together and take an even greater role in shaping the future of digital-first engagement."

The LivePerson Community will launch with a wealth of resources, including product documentation, use cases, and industry benchmarks. Customers will also have full access to LivePerson's Conversational Growth Paths, the company's contact center transformation blueprints for quick time-to-value and long-term success.

"Even in its early days, the LivePerson Community has proven to be an excellent resource. It provides straightforward access to valuable articles on best practices, helping us refine our strategies. Connecting with other customers to exchange insights will be vital for the continued growth and development of our use of LivePerson products," said Mark Malizia, Customer Operations Strategist at the Project Management Institute, one of the community's early adopters.

As the go-to destination for learning and co-innovation, new resources will continually be added to the Community, including forums to exchange best practices and share product feedback. The company's existing Knowledge Center will ultimately be fully incorporated into the LivePerson Community, while its Developer Center will continue to be available for deeper, developer-focused knowledge.

Key features of the LivePerson Community include:

Self-Service Support: discussion forums and comprehensive product documentation help customers get the most out of LivePerson's platform.

discussion forums and comprehensive product documentation help customers get the most out of LivePerson's platform. Learning and Growth: product roadmaps, best practices, and strategic resources (including LivePerson's Conversational Growth Paths and maturity models) help customers realize the ROI of AI and automation in digital-first conversations.

product roadmaps, best practices, and strategic resources (including LivePerson's Conversational Growth Paths and maturity models) help customers realize the ROI of AI and automation in digital-first conversations. Co-Innovation: coming soon, vertical-focused user groups and product enhancement voting will help customers actively shape the future of LivePerson's platform.

This launch is expected to drive measurable business outcomes for LivePerson's customers as they optimize their contact center transformations and accelerate ROI with new use cases and strategies. The LivePerson Community's self-service tools and documentation also make the company's solutions more accessible to mid-market and SMB customers.

"While most business leaders recognize the value of bringing digital-first conversations and AI together, there's still confusion about how to put it all into practice and achieve meaningful outcomes," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "The LivePerson Community centralizes our nearly 30 years of experience helping the world's top brands digitally transform — and will become the go-to destination for maximizing the value of customer conversations."

