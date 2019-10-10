LivePerson launches LiveIntent, an AI-powered intent detection tool to help brands decipher consumer behaviors in real time

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce, today announced the launch of LiveIntent to help brands detect, analyze, and resolve customer intents in real time.

This latest evolution of LivePerson's suite of Conversational AI services surfaces and measures intents — what customers want — instantly in brand-to-consumer conversations over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, RCS, Apple Business Chat, and other popular messaging channels. Powered by Natural Language Understanding, LiveIntent analyzes conversations with bot and human agents as they happen, providing brands with unparalleled real-time insight into their customers' intents.

LiveIntent is part of the industry-leading LiveEngage® platform for conversational commerce, which places messaging at the center of the customer experience and replaces costly voice calls. Through LiveIntent, brands can:

Identify and define a specific set of relevant intents to easily categorize the multitude of ways customers ask for what they want.

Analyze bot and human agent conversations by intent in a real-time dashboard, with both topline insights and the ability to drill down into full conversation histories.

Identify which intents to automate with LivePerson's bot-building platform, Conversation Builder™.

Detect intents that are being incorrectly routed and enact new routing policies in concert with LivePerson's Maven™ AI-powered routing solution.

"The faster you understand what your customers want from your brand, the faster you can meet their needs," said Joe Bradley, chief scientist at LivePerson. "This is not just another text analytics suite. LiveIntent is integrated into our conversational platform to allow you to take action immediately."

LiveIntent's advanced capabilities allow brands to optimize their operations on an intent-by-intent basis, including:

Agent managers can spot intents that have low customer satisfaction and train agents on improved operating procedures.

Bot builders can prioritize building automations that solve the most impactful points of customer interaction.

Contact center analysts can quickly recognize emerging issues from spikes in consumer messages and proactively deploy technicians to address them.

LivePerson offers a complete suite of conversational commerce services for enterprises, deployed at some of the world's largest brands. Compared with traditional phone calls, messaging conversations increase customer satisfaction by 20%, double agent efficiency, and cut labor cost per interaction in half.

Brands can enable LiveIntent via self-service, fast-start development kits (for financial services, e-commerce, and telco brands), or custom implementation. To start understanding and analyzing your customers' needs, visit LivePerson.com/LiveIntent.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

CONTACT: Mike Tague, (415) 408-5607, mtague@liveperson.com

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

