LivePerson recognized in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Landscape Report

Report from leading independent research firm covers the use of digital customer interaction solutions for orchestration, AI, and asynchronous communication

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's new report, "The Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Landscape, Q1 2024."

The new report provides an overview of how contact center and digital business leaders "can use digital customer interaction solutions to orchestrate customer interactions across digital channels, leverage AI to automate conversations and enhance agent workflows, and introduce solutions built for asynchronous communication at scale."

This marks the seventh time that LivePerson has been recognized in Forrester's research in the last 12 months, following acknowledgements in:

"The State Of Conversational Commerce In US Retail 2024," for which LivePerson was interviewed to help analyze how retailers help customers shop through conversational interfaces.

for which LivePerson was interviewed to help analyze how retailers help customers shop through conversational interfaces. "Reimagine B2B Events With AI" ( February 2024 ), which mentioned how AI assistants from vendors including LivePerson can help marketers with an enhanced level of event attendee assistance.

which mentioned how AI assistants from vendors including LivePerson can help marketers with an enhanced level of event attendee assistance. "The Conversation Automation Solutions For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023," which named LivePerson among Notable Vendors.

which named LivePerson among Notable Vendors. "The Conversational AI for Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2023," which named LivePerson among Notable Vendors.

which named LivePerson among Notable Vendors. "How Generative AI Will Transform CRM" ( September 2023 ), which mentioned how LivePerson's generative AI capabilities improved response times for a top 10 US credit union.

which mentioned how LivePerson's generative AI capabilities improved response times for a top 10 US credit union. "The Conversation Intelligence for Customer Service Landscape, Q2 2023," which named LivePerson among Notable Vendors.

"LivePerson has a longstanding track record of helping the world's top enterprises successfully bridge the gap between traditional synchronous call centers and the fully digitized, AI-empowered customer care experiences of the future," said Ravi Chittari, Chief Innovation Officer at LivePerson. "We're proud to have earned recognition across recent Forrester reports covering everything from conversational intelligence to generative and conversational AI, customer service, and digital interactions."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for digital customer conversations, visit liveperson.com. Download the Forrester report "The Digital Customer Interaction Solutions Landscape, Q1 2024" using your Forrester.com login.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

