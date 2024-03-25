LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent inducement equity-based incentive grants that LivePerson made to John Sabino, LivePerson's new Chief Executive Officer, in connection with his hiring effective January 10, 2024.

Pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, on March 15, 2024, LivePerson granted to Mr. Sabino equity awards consisting of 3,354,839 RSUs, and an option to purchase 1,000,000 shares of LivePerson's common stock. 774,194 of the RSUs will vest annually in equal tranches over two years, and 2,580,645 of the RSUs will vest as to 25% on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining will vest in quarterly installments over the three years following such date. The stock option will become exercisable when certain performance and time-based metrics are met. Each of the equity awards is subject to Mr. Sabino's continued employment on the scheduled vesting dates, and all of the equity awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Sabino entering into employment with LivePerson.

