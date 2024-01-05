LIVEPERSON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LivePerson, Inc. - LPSN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 30, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LivePerson, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LPSN), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of LivePerson and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-lpsn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 30, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

LivePerson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2023, pre-market, the Company filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, disclosing that "due to certain control deficiencies which aggregated to a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as further described below, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2022."

On this news, shares of LivePerson fell $5.64 per share, or 57.73%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

The case is Damri v. LivePerson, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-10517.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit http://ksfcounsel.com/.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

