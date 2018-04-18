LivePerson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 3, 2018

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 877-507-3684, while international callers should dial 928-328-1244, and both should reference the conference ID "2495549."

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. LiveEngage, the Company's enterprise-class platform, empowers consumers to stop wasting time on hold with 1-800 numbers, and instead message their favorite brands, just as they do with friends and family. More than 18,000 businesses, including Adobe, Citibank, HSBC, EE, IBM, L'Oreal, Orange, PNC and The Home Depot rely on the unparalleled intelligence, security and scalability of LiveEngage to reduce costs, increase lifetime value and create meaningful connection with consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

