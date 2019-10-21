LivePerson to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announced the planned release of its third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO Chris Greiner will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at http://www.liveperson.com/company/ir .

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 877-507-3684, while international callers should dial 928-328-1244, and both should reference the conference ID "2685208."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until November 21, 2019. To access the replay, call 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international); please reference the conference ID "2685208."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

