LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences
Sep 25, 2019, 15:19 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Berenberg US Stockpicker Conference
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
455 Madison Ave, New York, NY
Presenters will be Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Northland Capital Markets Panel at Mobile World Congress
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Presenter will be Rob LoCascio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com
212-609-4214
SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.
