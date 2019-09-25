LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, announced today participation at the following events:

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Berenberg US Stockpicker Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

455 Madison Ave, New York, NY

Presenters will be Chief Financial Officer, Chris Greiner, and VP, Planning and IR, Matthew Kempler

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Northland Capital Markets Panel at Mobile World Congress

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA

Presenter will be Rob LoCascio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

A copy of LivePerson's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Kempler

mkempler@liveperson.com

212-609-4214

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liveperson.com

