LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce solutions, today announces that CFO, Chris Greiner, and VP, IR, Matthew Kempler will participate in the following upcoming investor events:
Needham Emerging Technology Conference
Tuesday, May 15th
Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, New York
19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 23rd
Loews Hotel, Santa Monica, California
Craig-Hallum Capital Group 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 30th
The Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2018
Thursday, May 31st
Convene, New York, New York
Presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.liveperson.com.
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Matthew Kempler
mkempler@liveperson.com
212-609-4214
