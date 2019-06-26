LivePerson Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational commerce, today announced that its recently introduced Maven™ conversational AI platform was selected as the winner of the "Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service" from AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence market.

LivePerson’s Maven™ Recognized with “Best AI-Based Solution for Customer Service” Award in 2019 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Maven is a conversational AI that enables organizations to replace traditional websites and 800-numbers with personalized conversations over SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Google RCS Business Messaging, Apple Business Chat, Amazon Alexa, and other popular messengers and voice assistants. Maven now operates as the brains behind new LivePerson AI-based products that brands use to create, manage, and improve their conversations with consumers.

Maven enables not only computer scientists but also millions of agents working in contact centers to develop conversational AI experiences. The "tango" between human agents and AI makes it possible for brands to have personalized conversations with billions of consumers, outperforming traditional websites and 800-numbers on measures such as customer satisfaction and sales conversion. LivePerson developed Maven using its conversational data set of billions of brand-to-consumer interactions, and the AI continues to improve with every conversation, strengthening its ability to serve customers and help businesses with marketing, sales, and brick-and-mortar experience use cases.

"It's no secret that many customer service bots simply don't provide the high-level customer experience that brands need to consistently deliver, but Maven represents an entirely new approach to AI for conversational commerce," said Alex Spinelli, Chief Technology Officer at LivePerson. "Maven brings the best of AI and human interactions into a blended environment where AI is taught and managed by contact center agents, ensuring that agent productivity increases dramatically while still providing stellar experiences. We're thrilled to receive this recognition for Maven as a cutting-edge solution for conversational commerce."

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation, hard work, and success in AI and machine learning-related categories including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific applications, and more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 countries.

"Maven is truly transformative as a tool for organizations to scale conversational commerce using AI without lowering the bar on customer experience," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "LivePerson's new approach represents the breakthrough level of solution we recognize with our annual awards program, and we congratulate the entire LivePerson team on their well-deserved 2019 AI Breakthrough Award."

LivePerson has been innovating digital connections between brands and consumers for more than 20 years, starting with the invention of live chat on websites in 1995. Since then, the company has driven consumer communication technology through the evolution of predictive intelligence and customer transcript insights. LivePerson is driving today's new era of messaging, conversational design, and the integration of AI into the customer care of the world's largest brands.

For more information about using Maven to build, manage, and optimize brand-to-consumer interactions at scale, visit LivePerson's website .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

