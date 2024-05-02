LivePerson named a Leader across multiple G2 Grid® reports for digital customer conversations

Based on buyer reviews, LivePerson garnered recognition for bot platform, chatbot, conversational marketing, and live chat capabilities

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced that it has been named a Leader in G2's Grid® reports for Bot Platforms, Chatbots, Conversational Marketing, and Live Chat. These recognitions are based on user responses to reviews and questions on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

G2 Grids represent the voice of real customers, and are meant to help technology buyers select the best products for their businesses and learn from peers with similar experiences. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highest by G2 users and achieve high scores for market presence.

LivePerson also achieved best-in-class rankings in G2's implementation and usability indices across AI and digital customer conversation categories, including accolades for:

Best Meets Requirements

Easiest Setup

Easiest Admin

Easiest to Use

"At LivePerson, we form deep partnerships with our enterprise customers so we can build the solutions that best suit their needs — which means we're very proud to have earned these G2 recognitions based on their direct feedback," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "Our position as a Leader across multiple G2 Grid reports reflects how we work hand-in-hand with our customers to design digital transformation strategies that work for their unique requirements and priorities."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

In G2 reports, "bot platforms" are defined as tools used to build and deploy AI chatbots, "chatbots" are defined as virtual assistants that conduct tasks or provide information, "conversational marketing" is defined as engaging potential customers with personalized, one-on-one conversations en route to specific product recommendations or offers, and "live chat" is defined as messaging with website visitors in real time via chat windows.

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for digital customer conversations, join the company's May 23, 2024 virtual Spark product launch event or visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

