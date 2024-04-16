LivePerson wins Best Business Intelligence Solution at the 2024 Stevie® Awards

Enterprise leader for digital customer conversations also honored in Best Contact Center Solution & Achievement in Customer Experience categories



NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, was presented with the Gold Stevie® Award for Best Business Intelligence Solution at the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Along with the company's 2024 Bronze Stevie honors in both the Best Contact Center Solution and Achievement in Customer Experience categories, this award marks LivePerson's 15th Stevie Win overall. In the latter category, LivePerson's partnership and integration with Afiniti was recognized for helping enterprises improve how they pair agents and customers to provide better digital experiences.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.

"Data is an enterprise's most valuable asset, but for too long, enterprises have struggled to analyze and draw insights from conversational data across voice and messaging channels — and across both human and AI-led conversations," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "We're proud to have earned the Gold Stevie for Best Business Intelligence for helping our clients unlock the ROI of their conversational data through our Conversational Intelligence suite."

Based on decades of expertise helping brands improve digital engagement — and informed by billions of real customer interactions — LivePerson's Conversational Intelligence suite drives customer insights, cost savings, and growth by turning conversations into actionable data. It enables any business to understand what its customers want, measure performance, and continuously improve. Beyond optimization and personalization, Conversational Intelligence can also uncover new revenue opportunities to transform your business.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

To learn more about LivePerson's award-winning solutions for digital customer conversations, join the company's May 23, 2024, virtual Spark product launch event or visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

