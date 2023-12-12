Liverpool FC welcomes Orion Innovation as its official digital transformation partner

News provided by

Orion Innovation

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool Football Club, ('LFC') has signed a multi-year deal with Orion Innovation ('Orion'),  to become the club's official digital transformation partner.

Through this exclusive deal, Orion will partner with LFC as it continues to innovate digitally and further connect its global fanbase to the club.

From Left to Right: Drew Crisp, SVP, Digital at LFC, Raj Patil, CEO at Orion and Billy Hogan, CEO at LFC
From Left to Right: Drew Crisp, SVP, Digital at LFC, Raj Patil, CEO at Orion and Billy Hogan, CEO at LFC

LFC will leverage Orion's two decades of deep experience transforming the business operations of some of the biggest sports leagues and teams across the UK, Europe, the US and Asia Pacific.

Speaking about the new partnership, Liverpool Football Club senior vice president for digital, Drew Crisp, said, "We're super excited to be working together with Orion in the digital space, which is so important to us and our supporters. As a club, we have an aggressive plan to continue on our digital transformation journey to elevate our fan experience. Orion will be a great long-term partner in our ever evolving and progressing digital journey." 

Billy Hogan, CEO Liverpool FC, added: "It's fantastic to welcome Orion to the LFC partner family. We see strong synergies and cultural fit between our two brands, with similar core values, ambition, and the desire to be the best in class digitally."

Through its Sports Innovation Lab, Orion has developed leading solutions for the sports industry, including a platform for sports operations, enhanced fan experience, and gameday management.

Raj Patil, CEO of Orion, said, "We're thrilled to join the Liverpool Football Club family and drive digital innovation for one of the world's most popular sports teams. We are confident that our collaboration will elevate the club's fan experience and operations to even greater heights. This is because we pride ourselves on inspiring and accelerating digital innovation through long-term trusted partnerships with our clients. We're also very excited about the impact LFC's global platform will have on our brand."

Satish Kumar, Global Head of Sports & Entertainment for Orion, added, "We welcome LFC to Orion's Sports Innovation Lab and look forward to this partnership fuelling innovation for the sports industry. As a leader in stadium technology, we are thrilled to bring our expertise to Liverpool Football Club, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ('Orion') is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, nine League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life-changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation. For more information, visit www.liverpoolfc.com

