Orion Innovation Expands India Footprint with State-of-the-Art Pune Facility to Drive Global Growth

News provided by

Orion Innovation

Oct 14, 2025, 09:00 ET

New Pune delivery center strengthens Orion's global delivery capabilities and taps into the region's thriving technology and talent ecosystem.

PUNE, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services company, today announced the opening of its new delivery center in Pune, further strengthening its established presence in India and expanding its global innovation capabilities.

With a strong footprint already in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, the new Pune office adds significant capacity to Orion's advanced Data, AI, Cloud, and Digital Experience offerings. This expansion enables Orion to better support global clients while leveraging Pune's rich technology talent and growing ecosystem of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

"India remains central to Orion's growth strategy, and Pune is a natural choice for our expansion," said Pradeep Menon, Executive Vice President at Orion Innovation. "The city offers an exceptional talent base, strong academic institutions, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. Our investment here underscores Orion's commitment to driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to India's role as a global technology leader."

Brian Bronson, CEO of Orion Innovation, added, "Growth is a mindset. Being intentional and bringing disruptive, differentiated ideas to our customers is who we are. The opening of our Pune office is a testament to that mindset. It strengthens our ability to innovate, scale, and serve clients worldwide, while reinforcing our commitment to building strong local teams that create global impact."

With delivery centers across North America, Europe, and Asia, Orion continues to scale its operations to meet growing client demand. The Pune facility complements Orion's existing offices in India and enhances its capability to deliver cutting-edge, AI-led technology solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") delivers next-generation solutions in Data, AI, Cloud, and Digital Experience, empowering organizations to innovate, scale, and embrace future technologies. 

With deep software engineering expertise and a strong understanding of industry-specific challenges, we build data-driven products and solutions that enhance customer experiences, accelerate growth, and drive long-term value. Orion's team of over 6,000 associates operates across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In India, Orion has delivery centers in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad. For more information, visit orioninnovation.com.

Envision what's next. Build what matters.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/5459876/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Orion Innovation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Orion Innovation baut seine Führungsposition aus und stärkt strategische Cloud- und KI-Partnerschaften, um die Transformation seiner Kunden voranzutreiben

Orion Innovation baut seine Führungsposition aus und stärkt strategische Cloud- und KI-Partnerschaften, um die Transformation seiner Kunden voranzutreiben

Orion Innovation („Orion"), ein führendes Unternehmen für digitale Transformation und Produktentwicklungsdienstleistungen, treibt seine...
Orion Innovation étoffe son équipe de direction et renforce ses partenariats stratégiques dans les domaines du cloud et de l'IA pour favoriser la transformation clients

Orion Innovation étoffe son équipe de direction et renforce ses partenariats stratégiques dans les domaines du cloud et de l'IA pour favoriser la transformation clients

Orion Innovation (« Orion »), une société de services de transformation numérique et de développement de produits de premier plan, accélère...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics