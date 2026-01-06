LiverRight Announces Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring Offering

Jaundice Classifier Can Detect Potential Liver Disease via the Camera Utilized in the Actual Telemedicine Visit Itself



CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiverRight, the nation's only National Virtual Clinic for diagnosing and treating Liver Disease in Adults, announces that its telemedicine appointments in 2026 will offer metrics collection using what's called Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

Traditional RPM matters in healthcare; it's a way to get essential patient data from the home, most commonly via Bluetooth-connected blood pressure cuffs, EKG devices, scales and the like. Yet it's expensive, including requiring a cellular plan to move the data, many patients are not habitual about utilizing these personal devices, and using the devices can be distant from any type of medical appointment they might have when the data is relevant.

Contactless RPM is far lower cost, and in the case of the LiverRight implementation, requires no home devices. In fact, it's the camera in the very telemedicine visits between the LiverRight provider and the patient that picks up the key health data in real time.

These contactless RPM metrics include heart rate, breathing rate, blood pressure, and more, and it requires explicit patient consent in each visit to be utilized.

Better, the LiverRight implementation has a Jaundice Classifier™. Jaundice in liver disease is the yellowing of skin or eyes from bilirubin buildup due to liver dysfunction (not processing bile) or bile duct blockage. It signals liver trouble, often appearing as a primary sign of inflammation (hepatitis) or bile duct obstruction from stones or tumors.

"Every appointment in telemedicine, of course, is an opportunity to collect patient reported outcomes," said Brandon Tudor, CEO of LiverRight. "And for LiverRight, also a chance to automatically collect vitals like BP, and even changes in the hue of the face or eyes, which can help support our steadfast diagnostic goal: Early Stage Identification."

LiverRight diagnoses and treats adult liver disease patients in all fifty states, taking insurance, and partners with hospital systems, independent GI practices, SUD centers and Medicaid agencies to open wide their Hepatology virtual front doors for the 42% of Americans with (mostly undiagnosed) liver disease.

"We cover all forms of adult liver disease," said Dr. Al Lalos, Chief Medical Officer of LiverRight. "For HBV, HCV, MASLD/MASH, and ALD, using the telemedicine appointment itself as a no friction, in-the-moment mode to gather key patient data, and to consider this data longitudinally, can drive swifter diagnoses. And it reflects our key ethos – reinvent diagnostic and treatment pathways in Hepatology."

The essential technology behind LiverRight's contactless RPM offering comes from Wise AI, a Cambridge, Massachusetts company incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs and MIT Media Lab, founded by Annanya Panagala and Mateusz Firlej. The start-up is a pioneer in AI-powered technology that enables contactless health monitoring during the actual telehealth visits, by enhancing the patient-facing camera's functionality.

"Partners like LiverRight have every chance to move the average stage of diagnosis in chronic diseases far earlier," said Annanya Panagala, CEO of Wise AI. "Telemedicine is becoming more mainstream but the health monitoring tools simply haven't caught up. In most video visits today, the alternative to something like Wise AI is that clinicians must rely on self-reported symptoms, guesswork, or a consumer device if the patient happens to own and use one. We're building the infrastructure for contactless health monitoring inside video visits, delivering longitudinal, device-free metrics that improve care quality while dramatically reducing the cost and complexity of traditional RPM."

Mat Firlej, COO, added: "Making this work in the real world is about workflow and trust. LiverRight's model shows how contactless RPM can fit naturally into care, without devices, shipping or app fatigue. The same camera used for the visit can generate vitals in real time and support liver-specific screening like jaundice risk signals, providing clinicians and patients a consistent baseline at every encounter. This makes measurement effortless and more effective."

About LiverRight

LiverRight is a National Virtual Clinic focused on Liver Disease. The mission is threefold: Getting onset patients in same-week, ensuring early diagnosis, and offering longitudinal care with superior outcomes plus lower costs for patients and payers.

For more information, please visit www.liverright.com .

Contact:

Brandon Tudor, CEO

[email protected]

About Wise AI

Wise AI is a Harvard–MIT-founded deep-tech startup building population-scale health monitoring solutions that can be used by anyone with a smartphone or laptop. The platform allows measurement of vitals and health risks in real time, without the need for any wearables or home devices.

For more information, please visit https://wiseai.care/

Contacts:

Name: Annanya Panagala and Mateusz Firlej

Email at WiseAI: [email protected]

SOURCE LiverRight, Inc.