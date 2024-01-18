Livestrong Announces New CEO With Years of Dedicated Service to Nonprofit

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestrong, the pioneering 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the daily lives of cancer survivors, proudly appoints Suzanne Stone as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Stone's elevation to this pivotal role reflects Livestrong's ongoing commitment to reshaping the landscape of support and solutions for individuals affected by cancer.

Suzanne Stone, CEO of the Livestrong Foundation

"At Livestrong, our focus is addressing the everyday challenges faced by cancer survivors and their caregivers," said Stone. "We believe in championing a mission that prioritizes the needs of survivors, their families and caregivers by fostering person-centered solutions, and I'm honored to serve that goal in this new role."

Livestrong's unique mission hinges on the belief that optimal solutions stem from asking the right questions: What do survivors and caregivers need? How can innovators bring "impossible" ideas to life? Stone holds this mission close to her heart. She served for four years as Chief Strategic Solutions & Programs Officer at Livestrong, developing innovative, patient-focused programs and services to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

"Our priority is placing the survivor at the forefront, ensuring comprehensive support that addresses not only the physical but also the emotional and practical aspects of their journey," added Stone. "We stand committed to delivering patient-centered care, providing tools and resources that alleviate the multifaceted burdens associated with a cancer diagnosis."

"Suzanne's intimate knowledge of Livestrong and her extensive history in the nonprofit space will be key to continuing our core mission and evolving how we serve survivors and the people who love them," said Candice Aaron, a cancer survivor, chair of the Livestrong Board of Directors, and part of Livestrong's President's Circle. "Suzanne is the right person for this important role."

"Suzanne leads from her heart," said Ellen Roeder, Livestrong's Chief Development Officer. "She gets that it's not just about surviving. Our focus is thriving. With Suzanne leading, Livestrong will maintain what we do so well and continue to listen to our community and impact cancer and survivorship more positively."

Stone is a native of Washington D.C. and a graduate of Texas Christian University. Her robust nonprofit experience, including Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Children's Miracle Network and Susan G. Komen, positions her strategically to lead Livestrong in fostering groundbreaking ideas that resonate with the needs and aspirations of cancer survivors.

For more than 25 years, Livestrong has focused on the person, not the "patient," with services for cancer survivors, caregivers and loved ones. These include programs to support physical activity after treatment, help for people whose treatment affects fertility, and a library of information available for free online. Along with individual care, Livestrong creates community programs that focus on the day-to-day concerns of survivors and works with policymakers and institutions to change how the world fights cancer.

Established in 1997 with a mission to address the often-overlooked challenges in cancer care, Livestrong has evolved into a global movement, boasting a community of over 91 million individuals proudly wearing Livestrong wristbands. Notably, Livestrong played a pivotal role in establishing survivorship as a formal field of study in the cancer space. Dedicated to finding solutions for the most pressing issues in cancer care, Livestrong has invested an impressive $612 million in over 615 cancer programs and initiatives. At Livestrong, our commitment to enhancing the lives of cancer survivors is unwavering. Through the identification and support of innovative ideas, collaboration with impactful organizations, and the fostering of partnerships, we strive to empower every survivor to Livestrong. For more information or to donate, please visit Livestrong.org.

