LiveU & Pente Networks Democratize Private Cellular Networks for Broadcasters Who Demand the Utmost Reliability

Major broadcasters leverage on-demand mobile private networking to bring RNC & DNC convention coverage to global audiences

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to the US Presidential Election continues to heat up further this summer with the recent Republican National Convention this week in Wisconsin and the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August. LiveU, in collaboration with private wireless network orchestration and management software company, Pente Networks, launched LiveU Private Connectivity, which gave major news broadcasters access to private network connectivity inside the RNC at the Fiserv Forum and allowed the world to participate more closely in one of the largest political events of the year.

A look at the main stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where LiveU is helping broadcasters cover the RNC with mobile private networking

"Providing a private cellular network solution for major broadcasters covering the RNC and DNC adds a robust and reliable connection to the bonding mix, avoiding public network congestion and the instability of WiFi in the convention arenas," said Dan Pisarski, LiveU CTO. "In addition, private cellular networks give us another layer of service for our customers – network segmentation, prioritization and greater security – while providing additional capacity for expanded remote production technologies and employee communications."

As part of its LiveU IP-video EcoSystem of solutions, services, and integrations such as with Pente Networks, LiveU has made it simple to secure the network and deploy a robust connection for broadcasters. At the core of LiveU's EcoSystem is its LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™), the leading IP-video transport protocol designed for wireless networks, giving rock steady reliability.

"Having the ad hoc private mobile network solution means we can provide this service almost anywhere, and deploy it quickly, giving our customers new creative options as they share the stories of the day," added Pisarski.

How it Works

Pente's orchestration solution streamlines the provisioning of ad-hoc private mobile networks, seamlessly handling the nuances required to ensure resilient and reliable broadcast quality connectivity from challenging environments like densely populated convention arenas. The LiveU Private Connectivity solution uses innovative radio and switching configurations to deliver total freedom of camera movement and placement within the locations.

LiveU's longstanding history supporting high-profile events

LiveU has supported broadcasters in their coverage of high-profile elections for nearly 18 years. For the RNC, LiveU provided on-the-ground technical support, rentals, and connectivity to ensure reliable, high-quality, and uninterrupted coverage. LiveU Private Connectivity proved so popular with major broadcasters that the initial offering was fully booked within a few days of announcing the solution.

"We expect this US Presidential Election to break records for the amount of continuous simultaneous live transmissions," said Pisarski.

To learn more about LiveU's 2024 Election Support, visit https://get.liveu.tv/us-elections-24/.

About LiveU

LiveU offers a set of high-quality IP-video solutions for any live production – the LiveU EcoSystem. Built on its open, adaptable platform, the LiveU EcoSystem adds efficiency and shortens workflows across the entire video production chain, from contribution and production to distribution. Through innovative story-centric workflows, we help customers share their stories with a global audience in the most dynamic and engaging way. At the core of our EcoSystem lies LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport), LiveU's pioneering protocol for IP bonding and wireless connectivity, ensuring rock-solid resiliency and low latency from any location. Our rich portfolio ranges from our portable multi-cam/compact 5G encoders for live transmission to next-gen cloud ingest, digital production and global distribution solutions. Customers can go live from anywhere with our advanced, network-agnostic connectivity solutions – combining cellular (including private 5G), fiber and satellite. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries and world-class customer support, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, public safety and other organizations. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan for global product leadership and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Pente

Pente provides private wireless network orchestration and management solutions that enable the fastest implementation and integration of LTE and 5G connectivity into enterprise IP networks. Pente's mobile core and software platform manages millions of IT-grade SIMs for customers around the globe on networks serving corporate enterprise, industry 4.0, digital divide, healthcare, military and defense and many others.

The Pente HyperCore Cloud solution works with any radio and includes over 700 APIs for fast IT integration - simplifying private wireless deployment and management for everyone. Pente has strategic customers and partnerships with leading enterprises, device manufacturers, managed service providers and system integrators. Visit pentenetworks.com to learn more.

