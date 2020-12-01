LiveU and Grass Valley Team Up to Offer an End-to-End Solution for Remote Live Productions in the Cloud

Avi Cohen, LiveU's co-founder and COO, said, "With the ongoing shift to cloud production, we are committed to helping our customers maximize these new efficiencies, delivering our live video solutions as-a-service with pre-integrated workflows. Our collaboration with Grass Valley offers customers a highly efficient, flexible and scalable set of tools for going live from the field, providing greater flexibility to adapt to the needs of each and every story, giving a richer viewing experience. Remote live production can be orchestrated from anywhere via LiveU's and Grass Valley's integrated cloud environments, or using a hybrid model of choice, integrating high-quality live video feeds with smart automated production capabilities."

The collaboration facilitates live production, and news and asset management, in specific ways, helping to simplify the processes and speed up live broadcasts with compelling content. For example:

High-quality live feeds can be sent from any of LiveU's field units for remote switching and live production using LiveU's cloud solution with Grass Valley's GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), the first cloud-based SaaS platform for broadcast to fully leverage the power of elastic compute. Built for the cloud from the start, GV AMPP is specifically designed to overcome broadcasters' long-time reliance on costly and inflexible hardware-based media systems and provides a modular approach to everyday media workflows.



Live feeds from LiveU units can be integrated into the GV STRATUS news and asset management tool to streamline the remote news gathering and production workflow. Utilizing LiveU's live video metadata to automate the process and provide metadata enriched assets within GV STRATUS, users can quickly search, browse, edit and publish content – live or file – using a range of smart search criteria and via the smart rules' engine.

On LiveU joining the Grass Valley Technology Alliance (GVTA), Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley, said, "As our customers strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, the GVTA gives them access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to ensure interoperability with Grass Valley's solutions – one of the major hurdles our customers face when deploying multi-vendor systems. We are delighted to see LiveU join the GVTA and the first implementations of our joint solution in the field."

LiveU offers a comprehensive all-cloud ecosystem for live news and sports productions, combining LiveU software-defined hybrid cloud solutions with its next-gen management and distribution platforms and a rich set of production tools.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley's end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters and media organizations to produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. We are the trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, enabling the production of rich, high quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action; engages them with the story and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

About LiveU

LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Bonded Cellular Internet (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn or Instagram .

