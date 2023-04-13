LRT™ provides the backbone to deliver complete solutions for contribution, production, and distribution for multitude of workflows and customer applications

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding efficiency, quality, and adaptability for live content creators remains central to LiveU's mission. LiveU will be giving guided tours of the LiveU EcoSystem every hour of NAB at Booth #3058, North Hall, showcasing new innovations and products in contribution, production and distribution across sports, news and live productions. LiveU's solutions are all built on LiveU's field-proven LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol for low latency, high quality, and rock-solid resiliency.

LiveU Demonstrates Complete EcoSystem for Hybrid & Agile Live Production Workflows at NAB 2023

"Audience sizes are shrinking, yet their demands are increasing, which puts huge pressure on content creators and their budgets," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "LiveU's EcoSystem helps producers spend less money and time planning live productions so they can focus their energy on creating compelling content. Our innovative live IP-video solutions add value to your existing workflows, bringing greater efficiency and seamlessly integrating with other best-of-breed technologies."

LiveU also will be showcasing and demonstrating alternative IP connectivity solutions such as LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite and private 5G as part of a proof of concept collaboration with Pente Networks.

At NAB, attendees will discover how they can save more and create more impactful, engaging content. Here's some of what is new:

LiveU Studio: The new fully cloud-native IP live video production service is the first to natively support LRT™. LiveU Studio is a fully scalable, SaaS solution, making it easy to create and distribute more live content across a myriad of digital media channels. LiveU Studio supports multiple IP video protocols and provides live switching, audio mixing, graphics, remote guest management, and one-click distribution to up to 30 different, simultaneous digital destinations.

On-site Production Solution: Tailored specifically for live sports and other event driven verticals, LiveU's On-site Production solution offers unmatched efficiency at a very cost-effective price point, enabling bonded wireless transmission from the field straight into the production truck in a single click – with no need for a fixed internet connection.

Contribution, production, distribution: Enriched connection possibilities, multi-camera enhancements, live production tools expansion, 5G Private Network utilization, enhanced UI, additional IP-protocol support and more.

Strategic Integration Collaborations: LiveU integrates with leading technology providers to offer best-in-class end-to-end production solutions.

LiveU in the AWS booth: West Hall — W1701

LiveU, an AWS Partner, is delighted that our ultra-reliable ground-to-cloud solution for IP video will be featured as part of the AWS Media and Entertainment demo at NAB 2023. Key components of the LiveU EcoSystem interoperate with AWS's NAB 2023 demonstration workflow utilizing Private 5G, including LiveU's LU800 mobile field encoder unit, LiveU Central unified management platform and the LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™) protocol. LiveU hardware solutions are among the first to be fully certified for use with AWS Private 5G.

LiveU Main Stage

The LiveU stage will feature daily presentations, workflow demonstrations, 1:1 interviews, and panel sessions in front of a live audience. Guests from AWS, The Philadelphia Eagles, Harvard University, Tupelo Honey and professionals in the sports and live events production realm will stop by to talk about the topics shaping the industry including remote production, 5G, cloud production, sports production efficiencies, etc.

Other Places to See LiveU at NAB

Several of LiveU's partners will demonstrate LiveU technology in their NAB booths including: Amazon Web Services (AWS) – West Hall: Booth #W1701, B&H -The Studio – Central Hall: Booth #C8017, B&H Photo, Video, Audio – Central Hall: Booth #C8317, Broadcast Depot – West Hall: Booth #W36151814, Broadfield Distributing Hospitality Suite – Central Hall: Booth #C5248, Digital Video Group, Inc – Central Hall: Booth #C3724, PTZOptics – North Hall: Booth #N1814.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience LiveU at NAB. Visit us in the North Hall – Booth #N3058. To schedule a meeting or guided tour of our EcoSystem, visit https://get.liveu.tv/nab2023/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Avoiding the complexity of network configuration, the LiveU Ecosystem delivers an optimized and flexible IP video network for contribution, production and distribution. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio, built on the pioneering LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol, ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, ingest and distribution solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About LRT™

Developed by LiveU, LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) is the power behind all LiveU solutions, offering rock-solid reliability over cellular and other IP networks. The LRT™ protocol supports low latency, high resiliency video and audio transmission and was built from the ground up to accommodate the special properties of 4G/5G cellular as well as more traditional wireless and wired networks. LRT™ is optimized to support the bonding of multiple IP connections. Learn more: https://www.liveu.tv/solutions/lrt .

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

[email protected]

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveU