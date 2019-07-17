LiveU Matrix Gives Broadcasters Free Access to NASA TV's Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Live Feed

"We're honored to help promote NASA's amazing Apollo 11 Anniversary event," said Mike Savello, LiveU's VP of Sales, Americas. "With LiveU Matrix, broadcasters can access high-quality live video and immediately distribute the content without sending a crew to cover the event. Instead, they can receive the official NASA feed and integrate components into their live newscast."

Since launching in April 2019, LiveU Matrix has been adopted by major news organizations including CBS, CNN, Cox Media Group, Meredith Corporation, Quincy Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and others.

NASA TV will broadcast live from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the historic, newly-restored Apollo mission control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The live special will tell the story of how NASA got there and how they will get there again. Plus, Apollo astronauts, alongside current and future astronauts, scientists, engineers, and others, will share some untold stories, quirky facts, and personal reflections about journeying to the lunar surface.

The live show will take place at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT). Audiences can watch it on the NASA Live [nasa.gov] page.

To receive the NASA TV Live Feed via LiveU Matrix

Contact LiveU support at least two days in advance of event at 1-877-885-4838 or matrix@liveu.tv to set up your feed.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

Joyce@liveu.tv

SOURCE LiveU

Related Links

http://www.liveu.tv

