LiveU Reports 400% Deployment Increase in Live Broadcasts at the Tokyo Summer Games

LiveU's end-to-end solutions were used throughout Tokyo by hundreds of news and sports broadcasters. Over 1,300 units were in use, delivering 19,000 live sessions from the different sporting events to 50 countries worldwide and 50,000 hours of continuous live broadcasts. In action for the first time at a major international sporting event was LiveU's LU800 native 5G production-grade solution, using NTT DOCOMO's 5G, with its multi-camera capabilities providing dynamic coverage from multiple angles.

Another first was the adoption of the LiveU Matrix IP cloud video management solution for cost-effective distribution of live feeds to stations back home over the public internet. LiveU ran more than 30 channels of distribution to almost 100 stations across the world in the Matrix platform that were all dedicated to the Games.

Ronen Artman, VP Marketing, LiveU said, "With no live audiences, it was even more important for broadcasters to capture the amazing achievements of the athletes and atmosphere around the Games. Camera crews got closer to the action than ever with LiveU units used at every venue – inside the stadiums, outside on the tracks, and on water. From the start covering the Opening Ceremony to the events themselves, award ceremonies at the podiums and interviews with the athletes and coaches, LiveU was there at every point, bringing pride to the fans supporting their country's teams."

LiveU's customer success and projects team was on-site throughout the Games, providing dedicated 24/7 service and support to the broadcasting teams. LiveU's NOC (Network Operations Center) continuously monitored the live performance of the live feeds.

About LiveU

LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 4,500 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

[email protected]

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveU

Related Links

https://www.liveu.tv/

