LiveU Unveils LiveU IQ, The Next Dimension of Resilience and Performance in Cellular Bonding and IP-Video

LiveU's revolutionary new connectivity offering utilizes artificial intelligence and large data sets to break free of pre-allocated network constraints

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 18 years after inventing video-over-bonded-IP and the wireless IP-video protocol, LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT™), LiveU has today announced a revolutionary new technological breakthrough in IP-video transport that propels connection, resiliency and performance to previously unreachable heights.

LiveU IQ,

LiveU IQ (LIQ™) dynamically and intelligently switches mobile network operators to provide the highest performing set of cellular connections available in any location. This is made possible by leveraging a number of innovations across eSIMs, AI, and hybrid local and cloud-based data and algorithms.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's co-founder and CEO, said, "Customer-centric innovation is deeply ingrained in LiveU's DNA. We founded the company to make video production easier, more accessible, and efficient for broadcasters and content creators, and that mission still drives us today. LiveU IQ means that connectivity options are no longer limited to a preselected, fixed set of cellular operators. Now we can dynamically and smartly switch to the best performing network configurations, live and on air."

"Unlike current cellular bonding set-ups, where one or more modems may be tied to networks that are not performing as well as others for a given location," continues Wasserman," LiveU IQ always plays to the strengths of our network operator partners by automatically swapping to higher performing ones, even in rural or congested network areas."

LIQ enables a LiveU field encoder to deploy intelligent bonding, dynamically selecting the best performing cellular connection options available to it at any given time and location. LiveU IQ means that video crews can simply trust that they will experience the best available cellular connectivity profile whenever and wherever they seek to transmit from.

LiveU's pioneering LRT protocol ensures the reliable transmission of video-over-bonded-IP by merging the available IP connection links into a more robust, higher bandwidth connection. Drawing on a data depot created from the activity logs of hundreds of thousands of SIMs, LIQ adds another dimension to this by ensuring that the cellular components of the bonded link are always the very best available.

"LiveU IQ consists of three main elements: LiveU's own universal eSIMs, able to work with any operator network; a cloud-based decisioning engine working with our big data set of network performance logs; and LiveU Analytics, showing users the dynamic switching events and exactly how their session performance has improved," added Gideon Gilboa, LiveU's Chief Product Officer. "With LIQ, it's easy for our customers to see how they can 'Go Live. Better."

About LiveU

LiveU offers a set of high-quality IP-video solutions for any live production – the LiveU EcoSystem. Built on its open, adaptable platform, the LiveU EcoSystem adds efficiency and shortens workflows across the entire video production chain, from contribution and production to distribution. Through innovative story-centric workflows, we help customers share their stories with a global audience in the most dynamic and engaging way. At the core of our EcoSystem lies LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport), LiveU's pioneering protocol for IP bonding and wireless connectivity, ensuring rock-solid resiliency and low latency from any location. Our rich portfolio ranges from our portable multi-cam/compact 5G encoders for live transmission to next-gen cloud ingest, digital production and global distribution solutions. Customers can go live from anywhere with our advanced, network-agnostic connectivity solutions – combining cellular (including private 5G), fiber and satellite. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries and world-class customer support, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, public safety and other organizations. LiveU is a multi-award winner, including Frost & Sullivan for global product leadership and Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. For more information, visit www.LiveU.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About LRT™

Developed by LiveU, LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) is the power behind all LiveU solutions, offering rock-solid reliability over cellular and other IP networks. The LRT™ protocol supports low latency, high resiliency video and audio transmission and was built from the ground up to accommodate the special properties of 4G/5G cellular as well as more traditional wireless and wired networks. LRT™ is optimized to support the bonding of multiple IP connections. Learn more: https://www.LiveU.tv/solutions/lrt.

