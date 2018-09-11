LiveWell Canada to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 12, 2018

LiveWell Canada invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive real-time virtual VirtualInvestorConferences.com

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveWell Canada Inc. (TSXV: LVWL | OTC: LXLLF), an innovative Canadian Cannabis and CBD (from Industrial Hemp) company, that is partnered with Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED,NYSE : CGC ) and Canopy Rivers, today announced that LiveWell President David Rendimonti, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 12, 2018.

DATE: Wednesday September 12, 2018



TIME: 10:00 AM EDT



LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0912prepr

This is a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time, both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the conference day an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates. To register and learn more about the event visit www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Signed a major cannabidiol (CBD) deal in Brazil to supply an agreement for a minimum annual purchase commitment of 5,000 kilograms of CBD isolate at a price of USD$7,000 per kilogram over the next 12 months.

to supply an agreement for a minimum annual purchase commitment of 5,000 kilograms of CBD isolate at a price of USD$7,000 per kilogram over the next 12 months. Secured 1,000 acres of Canadian industrial hemp biomass for the purpose of extracting and producing cannabinoid (including "CBD") based products for distribution in Canada.

Published White Paper on Cannabidiol (CBD) from Industrial Hemp

Announced the interest of the Government of Québec in the financing of its world-class LiveWell Research and Innovation Centre

About LiveWell Canada

LiveWell Canada Inc. (TSX-V: LVWL) is an innovative Canadian company planning to become a leader in a new approach to health and wellness by conducting advanced studies on cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids in its world-class LiveWell Research and Innovation Centre located in Litchfield, Québec. The Company's mission includes developing and distributing prescription and consumer health products. With more than 1.5 million square feet of greenhouses under construction, located in Ontario and Québec, the Company is supported by renowned academic and business partners such as Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED,NYSE : CGC ) and Canopy Rivers.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements about the Company and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "schedule", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements (including negative variations) that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of unknown and known risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the cannabis and hemp industry, economic factors, the equity markets and risks associated with growth and competition. The Company cautions that this foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to read all Risk Factors disclosed in the Company's Filing Statement dated May 29, 2018.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.livewellcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE LiveWell Canada Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livewellcorp.com

