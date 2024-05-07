Living Classrooms Holds 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Historic Langston Golf Course Raising Funds for Education and Workforce Development Programs.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Classrooms Foundation is thrilled to announce the 3rd Annual Living Classrooms Classic on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the renowned Langston Golf Course. Celebrate a rich history and a commitment to community growth and inclusivity in a day filled with golfing excellence and scenic views of Kingman Island. Since 2001, Living Classrooms has been entrusted with the care of Kingman & Heritage Islands, supporting vital hands-on educational and workforce development initiatives for the DC community. Join us as we tee off for a day that celebrates tradition, fosters unity, and champions the strength of our diverse communities through active participation and generous sponsorship.

Dr. James Moore, Board Chair of the Living Classrooms of the National Capital Region and Managing Director at KPMG states, "As we prepare for the classic, we're reminded of the profound legacy of the Langston course. It stands not just as a golf course but as a landmark of historical significance. This year, we unite on the greens to support programs that promote inclusive education and job readiness. Your participation is a testament to the shared vision of the Langston legacy and a chance to make a significant contribution to the vitality of our community." Named after John Mercer Langston, the first African American elected to public office, Langston Golf Course is a pillar of the African American golf heritage and a proud National Black Golf Hall of Fame member. We eagerly await the opportunity to greet all our 2024 sponsors and participants to what promises to be a memorable event — for our players and the community; we are privileged to serve at the historic Langston Golf Course.

Through our unique learning environments, Living Classrooms provides access to more equitable, hands-on education and workforce development opportunities, enhancing the lives of individuals and families and contributing to the development of safer, stronger, and healthier communities. Our programming in Baltimore and DC has been developed in direct partnership with residents, ensuring local relevance and sustained impact.

James Piper Bond, President and CEO, offers his perspective, "We extend our gratitude to all sponsors and participants for their support. Your involvement contributes to a brighter future for those we serve daily in our communities. Thank you."

2024 Sponsors:

Comcast

Kimsey Foundation

Southwest

Pepsi

Ocean Conservancy

Keilty Bonadio LLC

Paulson & Nace

RedBrick LMD

Carl Freeman Foundation

National Automobile Dealers Association

Tito's Vodka

Capital Crab Company

Classic Catering People

Annie E. Casey Foundation

Cozen O'Connor

The Bullfinch Group

Brookfield Properties

CohnReznick

DC Water

Donohoe Hospitality

St. John Properties

Event Details:

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024

Venue: Langston Golf Course, Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC

Registration & Sponsorship: Register your foursome or become a sponsor on our website.

About Living Classrooms Foundation:

Living Classrooms Foundation is a non-profit organization that strengthens communities and inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education, workforce development, community safety, and health and wellness programs that use urban, natural, and maritime resources as living classrooms.

About KINGMAN + HERITAGE ISLANDS

Kingman & Heritage Islands were created by dredging the Anacostia River over 100 years ago and are now home to important and rare ecosystems, including tidal freshwater wetlands, vernal pools, wildflower meadows, and tidal swamp forests. The islands are home to more than 100 species of birds, mammals, and other wildlife.

Kingman + Heritage Islands are the property of the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE). The islands are managed by Living Classrooms of the National Capital Region , a 501 c3 non-profit providing educational, workforce development, and environmental programming for citizens of the District of Columbia and the greater metropolitan region. See a map of the property here .

About Lansgton Golf Course:

Langston Golf Course is located on Benning Road in Northeast DC, at the end of the DC Street Car Line. This historic 18-hole course was named after John Mercer Langston, the first African American elected into public office. The facility is a celebrated beacon of African American golf heritage. Recognized for its staunch support of youth and family outreach programs, Langston is popular with all age groups.

