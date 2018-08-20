Living in Color

Whichever way you go, colored cabinetry is more than just a trend: it's a design approach that is here to stay. That's why careful planning is necessary when you set out to redesign the kitchen. After all, this essential living space is an area where you spend plenty of time, so it should feature visual elements and colors you find appealing.

White kitchen cabinets have dominated the market for many years. White cabinetry is constant, safe and classic. However, reports from designers and data on market buying trends are showing a slight shift in painted cabinetry design from classic white to pops of color.

"We know kitchen cabinetry is an ever-evolving dynamic, but we also believe certain trends are more constant and everlasting," said Angela O'Neill, director of marketing and advertising at Wellborn Cabinet. "We trust consumers and we believe they have spoken and have spoken very loudly in regard to painted cabinetry."

The current styling trend, reflected in Wellborn Cabinet's latest colors, is a marriage of traditional and contemporary finishes, materials and fabrics equating to a classic, timeless design. Beloved white is now making way for trending warmer tones featuring shades of gray, green and blue.

A Calming Effect



Letting your personality show through with color in the kitchen doesn't have to mean going outlandishly bold. Paint hues like aqua, mint and olive can all set the stage for a calm, inviting atmosphere. Each of these shades provides a mild taste of colored cabinetry, imparting an effect that is subtle but bold enough to make its presence known.

Mink Gray



Exploring shades of gray is another way to develop a unique look. Some shades result in a calm, tranquil effect. However, if you're looking for a more dominant color, an option like Mink Gray from Wellborn Cabinet gives the feel of a much warmer space. Minimalists swoon over this classic yet clean gray because it isn't overpowering, and the timeless color adds to the transitional styling of cabinetry.

It All Started with White



It's true that white cabinetry set the pace for painted cabinetry, and it's likely to remain a popular option for homeowners. Remember, though, that not all whites are the same and different shades can elicit a different design motif entirely. Cabinets in shades of white are enduring and versatile, appearing in cottage, traditional and even modern kitchens.

Also remember that although it's simple, there's nothing dull about white cabinetry. Embrace the classic white spacious kitchen in your home but take it up a notch with brass lanterns, a round dining table and fabric- covered chairs.

Find more inspiration and planning tools to create the contemporary kitchen of your dreams at wellborn.com.

Choose the Right Cabinet Color

Once you've made the decision to add colored cabinets to the kitchen, there's an obvious next question: which color? With so many options to choose from, you may need to answer some basic questions to narrow down the field.

Bold vs. Subtle



If you're looking for a dramatic change, a bold approach may be the perfect solution. Just remember that a bold space can border on overly bold. It needs to be a color and shade that you will continue to enjoy over time. On the other hand, if you're set on adding color but not sure something so vibrant will do, a softer shade of that color may offer a more subtle solution.

All Over vs. Accent



Consider whether your vision calls for paint on all of your kitchen cabinetry, or if you're simply looking to create a standout feature. A color that looks terrific as a focal point may overwhelm if it's applied throughout the room, so evaluate which of the options you're weighing is best suited to the use you have in mind.

Fit Within the Home



In many homes, the design style flows from one room to the next. It's important when making a major change like colored cabinets to understand how the new style will fit with the rest of the house. For example, whether it will complement or contrast, and if it contrasts, ensure that's the look you're truly going for.

Completing the Design



Another often-overlooked consideration is how you'll complete the room once the cabinetry is installed. Think about the rest of the woodwork, other finishes like backsplash and flooring, and dining furniture in the space. Also consider your appliances and any decorative items you may wish to add. Ensure the color you're considering will fit with the other elements. If it doesn't, you may have to consider upgrading those features to achieve a cohesive look.

If you're still having trouble narrowing down your selection, many designers recommend selecting an inspiration piece and designing the rest of the room, including the cabinetry, to complement it.

