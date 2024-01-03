Living Legends of Aviation to Honor First-Ever Recipient of Prestigious "Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award"

General Atomics Vice Chairman Linden Blue

will be honored at annual awards event

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Living Legends of Aviation Awards, scheduled for January 19, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA, will spotlight a historic moment. General Atomics Vice Chairman Linden Blue will receive the inaugural "Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award," marking a significant milestone in aviation recognition. The award will be presented by fellow Living Legend aviation enthusiast, actor, and producer, Morgan Freeman.

Named after aviation pioneer Dr. Sam B. Williams, this award celebrates a legacy of innovation in turbine engine technology. Dr. Williams, a foundational figure in the industry, established Williams Research Corporation in 1954, and now named Williams International, has become a dominant force in aviation under the leadership of Gregg Williams, his son and a fellow Living Legend.

Linden Blue, alongside his brother James Neal Blue, has steered General Atomics since 1986, leading breakthroughs in diverse fields such as nuclear reactors, high-power lasers, and unmanned aviation. Blue's work, especially in developing advanced reactor technologies and pioneering composite aircraft manufacturing, has firmly established him as a visionary in aerospace.

"It is with great pride and a profound sense of legacy that we present the first Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award", says Gregg Williams. "This award is not just a tribute to my father's groundbreaking work in aviation technology, but a celebration of the spirit of innovation that drives our industry forward. Recognizing Linden Blue as our inaugural recipient embodies this spirit perfectly. His contributions have not only advanced the field of aviation but have also inspired a new generation of pioneers and dreamers. We are thrilled to honor such a visionary, whose work resonates so deeply with my father's legacy and the enduring mission of Williams International."

The Living Legends of Aviation, an exclusive group of 100 distinguished individuals, embodies the spirit of aviation through their contributions as entrepreneurs, innovators, and trailblazers. Special presenters and guests, along with Freeman, will include Kurt Russell, William Shatner, and Kenny G. The award ceremony benefits the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring future aviation enthusiasts, not only honors achievements but also ignites the dreams of the next generation.

For event details and ticket information, visit LivingLegendsOfAviation.org.

Press Contacts:

Williams International Living Legends of Aviation John Sordyl Patty Kovacevich [email protected] [email protected] 248-346-8816



SOURCE Kiddie Hawk Air Academy