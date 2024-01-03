Living Legends of Aviation to Honor First-Ever Recipient of Prestigious "Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award"

News provided by

Kiddie Hawk Air Academy

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

General Atomics Vice Chairman Linden Blue
will be honored at annual awards event

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Living Legends of Aviation Awards, scheduled for January 19, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA, will spotlight a historic moment. General Atomics Vice Chairman Linden Blue will receive the inaugural "Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award," marking a significant milestone in aviation recognition. The award will be presented by fellow Living Legend aviation enthusiast, actor, and producer, Morgan Freeman.

Named after aviation pioneer Dr. Sam B. Williams, this award celebrates a legacy of innovation in turbine engine technology. Dr. Williams, a foundational figure in the industry, established Williams Research Corporation in 1954, and now named Williams International, has become a dominant force in aviation under the leadership of Gregg Williams, his son and a fellow Living Legend.

Linden Blue, alongside his brother James Neal Blue, has steered General Atomics since 1986, leading breakthroughs in diverse fields such as nuclear reactors, high-power lasers, and unmanned aviation. Blue's work, especially in developing advanced reactor technologies and pioneering composite aircraft manufacturing, has firmly established him as a visionary in aerospace.

"It is with great pride and a profound sense of legacy that we present the first Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award", says Gregg Williams. "This award is not just a tribute to my father's groundbreaking work in aviation technology, but a celebration of the spirit of innovation that drives our industry forward. Recognizing Linden Blue as our inaugural recipient embodies this spirit perfectly. His contributions have not only advanced the field of aviation but have also inspired a new generation of pioneers and dreamers. We are thrilled to honor such a visionary, whose work resonates so deeply with my father's legacy and the enduring mission of Williams International."

The Living Legends of Aviation, an exclusive group of 100 distinguished individuals, embodies the spirit of aviation through their contributions as entrepreneurs, innovators, and trailblazers. Special presenters and guests, along with Freeman, will include Kurt Russell, William Shatner,  and Kenny G. The award ceremony benefits the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring future aviation enthusiasts, not only honors achievements but also ignites the dreams of the next generation.

For event details and ticket information, visit LivingLegendsOfAviation.org.

Press Contacts:

Williams International               

Living Legends of Aviation

John Sordyl                               

Patty Kovacevich

[email protected]           

[email protected]

248-346-8816

SOURCE Kiddie Hawk Air Academy

Also from this source

Living Legends of Aviation to honor Lauren Sánchez with Highest Award for Vertical Flight

Living Legends of Aviation to honor Lauren Sánchez with Highest Award for Vertical Flight

The Living Legends of Aviation will honor fixed wing and helicopter pilot Lauren Sánchez in Beverly Hills on January 19, 2024. The award, which is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.