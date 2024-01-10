Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex to be Inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation Alongside Other Remarkable Aviators Fred George, Marc Parent, and Steve Hinton

Kiddie Hawk Air Academy

10 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET

Helicopter Pilot and Humanitarian among distinguished honorees at the 21st Annual Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards, to be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, will honor those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace. John Travolta, the "Official Ambassador of Aviation," will host, and the "Living Legends of Aviation" are excited to welcome four new remarkable inductees to their ranks:

  • Fred George- a Navy pilot with over 300 carrier landings, and now, a world-renowned aviation writer.
  • Marc Parent- appointed President and CEO of CAE in 2009, has led the company's growth beyond simulation products to include training and support services for commercial and business aviation.
  • Steve Hinton- an American aviator who held a world speed record from 1979 to 1989. He has flown as a pilot for film since 1977, working on 100 motion pictures and TV productions.
  • Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex- A British Army veteran and pilot with ten years military service, flying training missions in the US, UK and Australia, as well as combat missions in Afghanistan saving the lives of allied forces and countless civilians, and creator of the Invictus Games for wounded service members and veterans around the world.

For more information please visit: http://tinyurl.com/legends-of-aviation

Lauren Sánchez will receive the "Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award." Lauren is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor whose passion for aviation led to her founding of Black Ops Aviation; one of the first female owned aerial film and production companies with a focus across TV and film. Lauren is also a dedicated philanthropist, serving as Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund in addition to being deeply involved in the Day 1 Families Fund, which helps U.S. homeless families, and the Bezos Academy, which provides tuition-free preschool education in underserved communities.

"Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award"  Gregg Williams, President and CEO of Williams International joins his fellow "Living Legends of Aviation" in honoring his Father's "Legacy" in technology by presenting the inaugural "Dr. Sam B. Williams Technology Award" to Linden Blue, Vice Chairman of General Atomics, showcasing Linden's contributions in the fields of air, space, maritime and land technologies.

Kyle Clark will receive the "Eren Ozmen Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year Award." Clark is an aerospace engineer, pilot, entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of BETA Technologies, a Vermont-based electric aerospace company that is developing a transportation system to make aviation greener, safer and more accessible.

Mark Burns will receive the "Lifetime Aviation Industry Leader Award."  Mr. Burns has spent more than 35 years with Gulfstream.  He was appointed President of Gulfstream in 2015 and has led the company through a period of significant investment in innovation and growth.

Lance Toland is the recipient of the "Freedom of Flight Award." Starting Lance Toland Associates in 1975, Lance has helped change the face of the aviation insurance industry. Lance is a 17,000 ATP including a Seaplane rating with additional type ratings in the Hawker, Dassault Falcon, DC-3, Lockheed Loadstar, B-25, Fairchild C-123K, AD-4 Skyraider. He also maintains a commercial multi-engine rotor wing rating.

Kenn Ricci's Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award will be presented to Laurans A. Mendelson, Chairman, President and CEO of HEICO. When the Mendelson's took over HEICO in 1990, it was a small public company listed on the American Stock Exchange.  The company had a market value of about $25 million and had essentially one, single aerospace product. Today, HEICO is a major international company with a market value of approximately $21 Billion.

Following the "Legends" tradition, the program will include the "Flown West" tribute to four Legends who have "Flown West" since the Legends last gathering. They include jet pilot and musician Jimmy Buffett, pilot and actor Treat Williams, Gulfstream's past president Larry Flynn, and explorer Hamish Harding.

This year's star-studded event includes William Shatner, Kenny G, Kurt Russell and many others.

The Living Legends of Aviation are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation/aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. More than 100 men and women from across the world are among their ranks.

The "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk's mission is to educate children about and spark their interest in aviation. Visit LivingLegendsOfAviation.org for more information.

Media and Red Carpet
Living Legends of Aviation
Patty Kovacevich
[email protected]

SOURCE Kiddie Hawk Air Academy

