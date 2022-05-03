Living Proof and P2 Science Announce New Partnership

The two science-backed brands are teaming up to bring consumers next-level results from their haircare routines

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, Inc, the high-performance, science-backed haircare company, has teamed up with P2 Science, an equally high-performance green chemistry ingredient company. Both rooted in academia and leading with innovation-first approaches, the duo has announced the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership.

Partnering was natural for both companies as they both come from rich academic backgrounds. Living Proof's origin story begins in 2005, when an unlikely combination of biotech scientists from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and renowned hair stylists came together to create inventive technologies designed to solve real-world hair problems. P2 Science started in 2009 at the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale University, with the vision to make green chemistry synonymous with performance by designing, developing, and bringing sustainable chemistry to leading value creators and innovators in their markets.

Today, both brands prioritize not just leading with science, but doing so with a forward-minded approach. "When we met with Living Proof who was seeking this sort of next level performance and with a holistic approach to ingredient incorporation, there was an obvious synergy there to make high purity, beautiful materials with innovative and elegant chemistry," says Dr. Patrick Foley, P2 Science's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

Similarly, Living Proof's mission is 'Science in Action'—meaning the brand is committed to remaining at the forefront of scientific discovery and improving existing technologies for best-in-class products with real-world results that you can see and feel.

"Living Proof is proud to partner with P2 Science," says Ron McLaughlin, Senior VP of R&D at Living Proof. "We will be collaborating with P2 Science to further leverage their technologies and outside-in approach to cosmetic chemistry in the coming months. We expect that the partnership will enable us to continue to lead the haircare industry with science-backed solutions that deliver proven performance."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Living Proof," says Neil Burns, CEO of P2 Science. "Both companies value honoring the beauty of natural chemistry. We're looking forward to utilizing Living Proof's deep and unique knowledge of the high-performance haircare space to further grow our footprint."

Living Proof plans to introduce new products in early 2023 based on formulation technology engineered through the partnership with P2 Science.

About Living Proof

In 2005, an unlikely combination of biotech scientists and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Our mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems, not conceal them. 120 global patents, 450+ formulas, 44 products, 100+ awards, and 16 years later, we continue to put research at the forefront of our formulations. Today, Living Proof is Science in Action, utilizing in-house scientific discovery and invention to develop the latest innovations in haircare that deliver game-changing results for all hair types and textures. For more information, visit livingproof.com.

About P2 Science

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures, and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit p2science.com.

SOURCE Living Proof