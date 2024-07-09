LivingYoung Center Unveils Fourth Location in Odessa, FL

ODESSA, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivingYoung Center, a leading Tampa Bay medical spa dedicated to enhancing beauty and wellness, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Odessa, Fla. This expansion represents an exciting milestone for LivingYoung Center and highlights its commitment to providing exceptional medical aesthetics services.

Recognized as one of the TOP 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America®, Carissa Alinat, PhD, APRN, brings a wealth of expertise as a Master Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner to the Odessa location. Alinat is renowned for her gentle touch, attention to detail, and natural-looking results. She provides a range of services, including injectables, fillers, laser treatments, skin tightening, and skin rejuvenation. Additionally, the Odessa location will offer microneedling, semaglutide, and tirzepatide.

LivingYoung Center in Odessa will celebrate its grand opening throughout July 15-18, starting with an open house Monday-Wednesday, culminating in a Grand Opening Soirée on Thursday evening. Attendees can enjoy exclusive promotions, giveaways, and live treatment demonstrations, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

Founded by Katie Kaffai, LivingYoung Center embodies a mission to inspire and empower patients to take control of their health and well-being. Kaffai and her team specialize in anti-aging and wellness, setting high standards for the services LivingYoung Center has provided for the past 17 years. With a focus on addressing key issues associated with aging, including weight gain, wrinkles, diminished energy, and loss of passion, LivingYoung Center offers treatments designed to help patients look as good as they feel.

"We are delighted to introduce LivingYoung Center to the Odessa community," said Nicole Chiaramonte, CEO of Advanced MedAesthetic Partners. "This new location represents a significant milestone for AMP and showcases our unwavering dedication to organic growth and exceptional patient care. The commitment to excellence and innovative spirit of LivingYoung Center resonates with our core values at AMP. We look forward to further fostering this partnership and making a meaningful contribution through the Living Young teams."

"We're thrilled to expand our reach and bring our commitment to excellence to the Odessa community," added Carissa Alinat. "With our new location, we aim to offer a serene sanctuary where beauty meets rejuvenation, empowering individuals to enhance their natural beauty and embrace wellness."

ABOUT LIVINGYOUNG CENTER

LivingYoung Center, operating since 2007, is dedicated to celebrating youthfulness at every stage of life. Their mission is to provide anti-aging solutions and wellness therapies that guide individuals towards enduring vitality. Through non-invasive and holistic treatments, LivingYoung Center addresses signs of aging while promoting overall well-being, allowing individuals to embrace life to the fullest. Learn more at www.livingyoungcenter.com.

ABOUT ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com.

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at www.LeonCapitalGroup.com.

