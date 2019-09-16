Liviri Introduces Reusable, Insulated Last-Mile Solution for Grocers

Liviri is currently using Shuttle products in active pilot programs with some of the largest national grocers.

"Last-mile considerations, whether for in-store pickup or at-home delivery, have exploded onto the scene in the grocery world," said Liviri CEO Jim Parke. "But it's an inefficient and expensive model. Shuttle was designed to streamline the process and protect temperature-sensitive items while fitting into and enhancing the cold chain logistics systems currently in place at the store level."

Liviri Shuttle products are lightweight, durable, insulated and designed for reuse, helping to eliminate single-use packaging. Product models include a version designed for in-store "click and collect" pickup and a more durable option designed to handle the rigors of last-mile home delivery. Cooling options and content configuration are customizable, and the product is machine washable for quick, consistent cleaning and sanitization.

Today, grocery store staff collect orders and stage them across refrigerated, frozen and ambient temperature zones waiting for pickup. If at-home delivery is desired, the retailer has to schedule attended deliveries via a refrigerated truck or contract delivery driver at a time the consumer will be home. Those methods are inefficient, labor-intensive and expensive. Liviri Shuttle simplifies the experience and limits the need for cold storage or refrigerated trucks with a high-performance, reusable design that keeps contents in the safe temperature zone for about 12 hours and opens the door to unattended deliveries based on the most efficient route for delivery drivers.

"One of the biggest advantages we offer is the ability for our partners to do things differently," said Brian Jacoby, senior vice president of global business development. "Liviri Shuttle is customizable and configurable, maximizing how the product works for you. The performance is second to none and we're able to develop programs that are tailored to just about any scenario you can throw at us. Liviri Shuttle completely changes the business of online grocery shopping."

Liviri launched in April 2019 with Liviri Fresh, a durable, insulated, reusable shipping container sized perfectly for meal kits and perishables like meat, seafood, produce, juices and more. An independent lifecycle assessment has been completed for Liviri Fresh.

For more information or to find out more about how Liviri is changing the staging and delivery game, visit liviri.com.

Liviri provides e-delivery industry leaders an adaptable, exceedingly protective line of containers to safely transport goods, including temperature-sensitive perishables. It paves the way for a more efficient, sustainable service model that carefully weighs our impacts on the planet, and it prioritizes consumer satisfaction thanks to its waste-reducing convenience and easy return process.

Together we champion growth and prosperity, with equal servings of integrity and compassion. We give back to our community. We implore others to do likewise. And ultimately, we make forward-thinking products that make a difference. Better containers for a better tomorrow.

