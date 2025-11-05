Livly and Quext Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Multifamily Leasing and Resident Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly, the premier multifamily resident experience and operations platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Quext Go, the innovative online leasing solution from Quext, to create a unified digital ecosystem that transforms the way residents discover, lease, and live in their communities.

By integrating Quext Go's intelligent online leasing engine directly into the Livly platform, this collaboration bridges the often-disjointed gap between marketing and daily living, offering property operators a single, end-to-end experience from first click to long-term retention.

A New Standard in Multifamily Efficiency and Experience

This partnership simplifies complex workflows that traditionally span multiple disconnected systems, streamlining lead capture, screening, lease execution, and resident onboarding within one connected environment. With Quext Go, what once took multiple days, now takes just minutes – with built-in compliance checks, automated fraud detection, and secure document verification.

Imagine a leasing process where:

Prospects tour virtually, complete applications, and sign leases in minutes, all while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Automated scoring, risk‑analysis, compliance checks and fraud ‑detection tools flag risky documents and identities early in the process.

‑detection tools flag risky documents and identities early in the process. Leases are generated with compliant templates, pre‑filled data, electronic signature and real‑time tracking so execution happens in minutes, not days.

Residents move in and instantly access Livly's ecosystem—managing deliveries, payments, access, and community engagement—all within the same app.

Operators gain a real-time operational command center, where leasing data, resident engagement, and building performance are visible in one intuitive dashboard.

That vision is taking shape now.

Unlocking Value for Operators and Residents Alike

For operators, the integration reduces friction, centralizes communication, and amplifies performance insights. Leasing teams can now connect marketing data from Quext Go with Livly's resident lifecycle tools to drive higher occupancy rates, lower turnover, and a unified data narrative across their portfolios.

For residents, the journey becomes effortless—discovering, leasing, and smart living through one connected experience that puts convenience, communication, and community at the forefront.

Executive Perspective

"At Livly, we've always believed the future of multifamily lies in connection, not just between people, but between the systems that power modern living," said David Shaw, President & COO of Livly. "Partnering with Quext Go brings that vision to life, bridging leasing and living in a way that's never been this seamless or intelligent."

"Our shared mission is simple," added Dave Marcinkowski, Founder & CEO of Quext. "To deliver smarter, simpler, and more human technology to multifamily housing. Together, Quext Go and Livly are removing barriers, empowering residents, and giving operators unprecedented clarity across the entire resident lifecycle."

A Platform for What's Next

The integration is a step toward a fully connected, data-driven ecosystem—where operators can automate the leasing journey, analyze resident behavior, and deliver personalized experiences that evolve with each community's needs. Future releases will deepen this collaboration with AI-powered leasing insights, automated onboarding flows, and real-time resident engagement analytics, cementing Livly's position as the operating system for modern multifamily living alongside the Quext smart technology experience.

About Livly

Livly is a leading resident experience and property operations platform that unifies communications, payments, access control, and engagement into a single app for residents and operators. Trusted by top multifamily brands nationwide, Livly simplifies living and strengthens the connection between communities and technology.

Learn more at www.livly.io.

About Quext

Quext develops innovative technologies for the multifamily and student industries, redefining property management through automation and smart community solutions that save time and generate new revenue. Quext offers an intuitive platform that enhances both operations and resident life. Learn more at www.onequext.com.

