Quext Launches Resident Key in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quext, an award-winning smart technology company transforming the multifamily industry, today announced the launch of NFC-enabled resident key in Apple Wallet® and Google Wallet™ through a seamless integration with Schlage mobile access solutions from Allegion. This new feature allows residents to unlock their apartment homes and shared community spaces using their iPhone®, Apple Watch®, or Android™ phones and Wear OS devices, eliminating the hassle of traditional keys and delivering a frictionless, modern living experience.

Use your phone's wallet to access your unit, building, and shared spaces.

"This is a big step forward in making apartment access as intuitive as everything else we already do on our phones," said Jared Krause, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Quext. "With Allegion and Schlage, we're giving residents a secure, intuitive way to unlock their doors with a device they already carry- no more digging for keys, no more losing keys. It's the kind of innovation that sets our customers apart and makes them the first to offer truly cutting-edge technology."

With Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, residents can simply hold their devices near a lock reader to gain entry. No need to open an app, or even wake up your device, just tap to unlock. Users also benefit from Power Reserve mode, which allows use of a resident key in Apple Wallet for several hours after the device battery needs a charge.

For residents:

This means fewer headaches and one less thing to remember, because when your key lives in your phone, you've already got it in your pocket.

For property managers:

This update eliminates the need for managing physical keys or fobs. Through the Quext platform, operators can instantly issue, revoke, or update credentials from a single dashboard, simplifying operations while improving resident satisfaction.

Key benefits include:

Mobile resident key from Schlage in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet

and Google Tap-to-unlock access without opening an app or unlocking Apple® or Android™ device

Built-in Power Reserve for continued access even with a low iPhone battery

Privacy-first design: credentials are stored on the user's personal device

Secure guest key sharing

Instant credential management for property operators

"We're proud to work with Quext to deliver a seamless, secure access experience through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet," said Ann Timme, Senior Manager of Brand and Solutions Marketing at Allegion. "This integration highlights how Schlage's proven mobile access technology can elevate convenience for residents while giving property teams more control and peace of mind."

The wallet-based resident key feature is now available at select properties, with wider rollout planned across Quext's customer network in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.onequext.com or contact [email protected].

About Quext:

Quext is a software and services company pioneering the next generation of smart property technology solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability for multifamily operators and ownership groups. Platform innovations include smart apartments, large language model customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020 and the IoT Evolution LPWAN Excellence Award 2023. To learn more, visit onequext.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext.

About Allegion:

At Allegion, we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

